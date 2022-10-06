110 Christmas Instagram captions to spread holiday cheer far and wide

Twinkling lights on snow-covered trees, friends gathered for hot cocoa around the fire and holiday parties are just a few of the things that make Christmastime the most magical time of the year.

Naturally, you'll want to preserve every one of those special moments with a picture. Along with saving those gems on your camera roll, post all your favorites on social media so everyone else can share in the holiday fun, too. And while the photo itself is certainly cheery enough, a Christmas Instagram caption will really take things to a holly, jolly level.

But the holidays are hectic and coming up with your own captions takes time, time that could be way better spent baking Christmas cookies or getting some much-needed holiday shopping done.

Our gift to you: a list of fun and festive Instagram captions to complement the sweet snaps of your ugly Christmas sweaters, gingerbread houses and other holiday happenings.

We've got cute captions to pair with your couples photo, funny one-liners that'll score a laugh (and a like) and tons of captions centered around whatever's in the photo.

We’ve also collected some of our favorite lines from holiday movies like “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” along with Christmas songs from some of the classics including “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

The only thing you need to do is snap some photos (and make some memories in the process)!

Funny Christmas Instagram captions

On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prosecco, on Whiskey! On Donner, on Bourbon and now I’m Blitzen!

Dear Santa, I tried. Can we talk?

Let's skip the presents and get right to the cookies.

May you never be too grown up to ask other people for gift cards.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but I’m pretty sure “socks” were not on my list.

on my list. Do they make red reindeer noses in LED bulbs? Asking for a friend.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Unless you’re at the mall. Then it’s a different story altogether.

Let’s just say that the Christmas tree isn’t the only thing getting lit this year.

Forget the garland, I’m in it for the swag.

On the naughty list. Sorry, not sorry.

There’s only one Christmas spirit and I just poured it into a glass.

Does Santa’s workshop offer 1-day delivery?

Dysfunctional family motto: Have yourself a scary little Christmas.

Christmas rules: No early arrivers. No late stayers.

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, but rosé will do in a pinch.

If the holidays were “fun” then there’d be no such thing as therapy.

Santa called. Let’s just say you’re on one of the lists.

The only tree I’m putting up this year grows money.

It’s the gift that counts, not the thought.

Christmas: The one time of year a home invasion is encouraged.

Jingle bills, jingle bills, all I do is pay.

Casarsa Guru / Getty Images

Cute Christmas Instagram captions

There’s no place like gnome for the holidays.

Eat, drink and be merry.

Not afraid to admit that I still believe.

Baby, it snowed outside.

Welcome to the North Pole!

Planning to sing a sleighing song tonight, who’s in?

Keep calm and holiday on.

The welcome has been so nice and warm.

If Santa’s at the mall, then who’s making the toys?

Having snow much fun!

Ice, ice, baby!

Making spirits bright round the clock.

There’s no business like snow business.

And the stockings hung on the mantle with care.

‘Twas the night before Christmas …

Sleigh bells ring.

Joy to the world.

And to all, a good night!

Christmas Instagram captions inspired by songs

“If you want to be happy in a million ways, for the holidays, you can’t be home sweet home.” — Perry Como, “Home For the Holidays”

"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go." — Bing Crosby, "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, with the kids jingle-belling, and everyone telling you be of good cheer.” — Andy Williams, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

“All is calm, all is bright.” — Frank Sinatra, “Silent Night”

“Have a holly, jolly Christmas, It’s the best time of the year.” — Burl Ives, “Holly Jolly Christmas”

“O’er the fields we go, laughing all the way.” — Frank Sinatra, “Jingle Bells”

“What fun it is to ride and sing, a sleighing song tonight.” — Frank Sinatra, “Jingle Bells”

“O holy night, the stars are brightly shining.” — Johnny Mathis, “O Holy Night”

“Our cheeks are nice and rosy and comfy cozy are we, we’re snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be.” — Tex Beneke, “Sleigh Ride”

“Come on, it’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you.” — Tex Beneke, “Sleigh Ride”

“So, I’m offering this simple phrase, to kids form one to 92, although it’s been said many times, many ways, Merry Christmas to you.” — Nat King Cole, “The Christmas Song”

“I’ll have a blue Christmas without you. I’ll be so blue just thinking about you.” — Elvis Presley, “Blue Christmas”

“What a bright time, it’s the right time, to rock the night away.” — Bobby Helms, “Jingle Bell Rock”

“Rockin’ around the Christmas tree, let the Christmas spirit ring.” — Brenda Lee, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

“The mood is right, the spirit’s up.” — Paul McCartney, “Wonderful Christmas Time.”

“The party’s on, the feeling’s here, that only comes, this Time of year.” — Paul McCartney, “Wonderful Christmas Time"

“ … so, hurry down the chimney tonight.” — Eartha Kitt, “Santa Baby”

“Make my wish come true, all I want for Christmas is you.” — Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas”

Vera Livchak / Getty Images

Christmas Instagram captions from movies

“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.” — Clark Griswold, “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation”

“Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings.” — Zuzu Bailey, “It’s a Wonderful Life”

“Keep the change, ya filthy animal.” — Gangster Johnny, “Home Alone”

“I’ve had a really lousy Christmas. You’ve just managed to kill my New Year’s. If you come back on Easter, you can burn down my apartment.” — Lucy, “While You Were Sleeping.”

“For behold, I bring unto you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.” — Linus Van Pelt, “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

“Welcome Christmas while we stand, heart to heart and hand in hand.” — Narrator, “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas!”

“God bless us every one!” — Tiny Tim, “A Christmas Carol”

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing out loud for all to hear.” — Buddy, “Elf”

“Can I refill your eggnog for you? Get you something to eat? Drive you out to the middle of nowhere and leave you for dead?” — Clark, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“All you can take with you is that which you’ve given away.” — Pa Bailey, “It’s a Wonderful Life”

“Just because I cannot see it, doesn’t mean I can’t believe it!” — Jack Skellington, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

“Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” — Santa Claus, “The Polar Express”

“$45 for a Christmas tree and they don’t deliver?” — Lucy, “While You Were Sleeping”

“Christmas is not 'clothing optional' this year. We have a guest.” — Sybil Stone, “The Family Stone”

"We are opening the presents now. Not later. Now. Why? We’re adults and we can open our presents WHENEVER WE WANT!” — Gus, “The Ref”

“You were supposed to get a good tree. Can’t you even tell a good tree from a poor tree?” — Lucy Van Pelt, “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

“I give you the Griswold family Christmas tree.” — Clark, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“Welcome, Christmas, bring your cheer. Cheer to all Whos far and near.” — Narrator, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

“It’s Christmas Eve and we are going to go celebrate being young and being alive.” — Miles, “The Holiday”

“Christmas shopping, never an easy or a pleasant task.” — Harry, “Love Actually”

“I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It’s not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love.” — Linus Van Pelt, “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

“It’s a beaut, Clark, a beaut!” — Clark, Sr., “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Christmas tree Instagram captions

Well, this ought to spruce the place up a little!

Not to brag, but our Christmas tree is the most poplar.

We were going to post a picture of our Christmas tree but didn’t want to be sappy.

Behold! The only side of the Christmas tree that isn't brown.

He who picks the Christmas tree that drops the fewest needles, wins.

And presents by the tree …

In a farm of a hundred thousand Christmas trees, no two needles are alike.

Tinsel and snow are what make our Christmas tree glow.

How lovely art thou branches.

This Christmas, I’m pine-ing for you.

This year’s trimming is tree-mendous!

Gary Yeowell / Getty Images

Christmas lights Instagram captions

Let there be light!

Let there be light! Better light than never!

Merry and bright

Let’s shed a little light on the subject, shall we?

Trippin’ the light fantastic this year!

The lights are brightly shining.

Our Christmas lights are totally amped!

Twinkle, twinkle little star.

Tree the light you want to see in the world.

Lighting up the world, one strand at a time.

Getty Images

Christmas party Instagram captions