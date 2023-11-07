Mariah Carey reveals the Christmas tradition she shares with her twins

It's the happiest time of year for Mariah Carey.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer already has her Christmas plans set and they involve quality time with her 12-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe. It also includes her annual Christmas tradition, which involves a tasty family recipe.

While talking to “Entertainment Tonight,” Carey shared that they, along with some friends, will be spending the holiday in Aspen, Colorado. Santa is even coming along for the sleigh ride, she told “ET”, “Santa’s coming over as well. You think I’m lying, but it’s true! That is my homie and so he’s gonna be coming over.”

While all together, Carey is looking forward to preparing her late father's signature clam linguini dish. While her kids don't know how to prepare it just yet, she makes it every year.

“They haven’t learned the recipe yet, but they know about it and it’s really special to me because it’s my father’s recipe for my favorite dish that he used to make when I was little,” she shared. “I was growing up and it took me so long, but as he was passing away and we were going through that, he wrote down the recipe for me, so it really gets to your heart (when) you just think about it, and it’s like, what an incredible journey this has been.”

Adding, “So I make it every year at Christmas.”

The Grammy winner also dished on what her 12-year olds are putting on their Christmas lists as they get older. “Last year it was wild,” she said of their lists.

“Everything is somehow technology driven, so it’s not necessarily cheap,” Carey told ET. “Not that I want it to be cheap, but you know, I like them to have a lot of presents to open and everything else, but then they don’t care about the other ones. They live for the ones that are a little more on the expensive side.”

Before the cooking and opening presents, she’ll be entertaining all her fans on her “Merry Christmas One And All!” tour. The holiday concerts will kick off Nov. 15 in Highland, California, and wrap Dec. 17 in New York.

The singer announced the tour in October and officially kicked off her Queen of Christmas season right after Halloween. She posted a video of herself inside a frozen block of ice with Halloween icons with hairdryers melting the cube.

“It’s tiiiiiiiiiime!” she shouted, shattering the ice with her high pitched singing voice.

While Carey focuses on all things Christmas, last year Martha Stewart voiced her concern about the singer skipping over Thanksgiving.

While on TODAY, Stewart sent a message to Carey, saying: “Mariah, you know me. I am a traditionalist with a twist. You cannot give up Thanksgiving. Just because you don’t like turkey? I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So, do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so.”

Carey would go on to respond to Stewart, expressing that she would never give up the holiday.

“Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!” she wrote. “P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming!”