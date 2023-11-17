UAW ratifies contract with Detroit’s Big Three for next 4.5 years
How Walmart is using high tech to prepare for the holiday rush
NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares an exclusive behind the scenes look at Walmart’s high tech, robotic food fulfillment center that can ship twice as much product as a traditional facility, keeping the store shelves stocked — even during the busy holiday season!Nov. 17, 2023
