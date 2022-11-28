Even if summer is your favorite season, it's hard not to feel festive when the first snowflakes fall from the sky each year.

That's because there's something magical about freshly fallen snow that makes us want to snuggle under a cozy throw blanket while watching a Hallmark Christmas movie and sipping hot cocoa by the fire.

And, of course, just about everyone dreams about having a white Christmas.

Whether you've been shoveling snow since October or are still pining for the first coating of the year, we've got all the snow quotes that you can use as Instagram captions all winter long.

Building the first snowman of the season? A short quote about Frosty the Snowman is in order. Trudging through the snow to cut down the Christmas tree? Then a winter quote about treetops glistening or bells on bobtails ringing is your best bet.

We've also collected snowy sayings from famous writers like Robert Frost and Shakespeare, along with festive song lyrics.

Whatever fun winter activities you've got planned, you're sure to need a clever snow quote or two to pair with your photos. So, scroll on because these quotes are snow joke.

Short snow quotes

“Like snowflakes, the human pattern is never cast twice.” — Alice Childress

“I’ll own it’s cold for such a fall of snow.” — Robert Frost, “Snow”

“Even the strongest blizzards start with a single snowflake.” — Sara Raasch

“The very fact of snow is such an amazement.” — Roger Ebert

"How they tinkle, tinkle, tinkle, In the icy air of night!" — Edgar Allan Poe, “The Bells”

“Now is the winter of our discontent.” — William Shakespeare, “Richard III”

“Snowfall rouses your inner child to dream and play once more.” — Angie Weiland-Crosby

“The snow is sparkling like a million little suns.” — Lama Willa Miller

“When snow falls, nature listens.” — Antoinette Van Kleef

“Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration.” — Anamika Mishra

“Snowflakes are pretty patterns etched in water’s dreams.” — Anthony T. Hincks

“Like snowflakes your words fall silent. But my heart still hears your voice.” — Angie Weiland-Crosby

“Always winter but never Christmas.” — C.S. Lewis, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”

“Winter passes and one remembers one’s perseverance.” — Yoko Ono

“Be like snow — cold but beautiful.” — Lana Del Rey

“Do you want to build a snowman?” — Anna, “Frozen”

“What freezings have I felt, what dark days seen.” — William Shakespeare, “Sonnet 97”

“You can’t get too much winter in the winter.” — Robert Frost, “Snow”

Quotes for the first snow

“A lot of people like snow. I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water.” ― Carl Reiner

Carl Reiner “Snow flurries began to fall and they swirled around people’s legs like house cats. It was magical, this snow globe world.” ― Sarah Addison Allen, "The Sugar Queen"

“The woods are lovely, dark and deep / But I have promises to keep / And miles to go before I sleep.” — Robert Frost, “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening”

"Blow, blow, thou winter wind, Thou art not so unkind.” — William Shakespeare, “As You Like It”

“Snow had fallen / Snow on snow on snow / In the bleak midwinter.” — Christina Georgina Rossetti

“Thou wouldst as soon go kindle fire with snow as seek to quench the fire of love with words.” — William Shakespeare, “The Two Gentlemen of Verona”

“So comes snow after fire, and even dragons have their ending!” — J.R.R. Tolkien, "The Hobbit"

“We build statues out of snow, and weep to see them melt.” — Walter Scott

“And finally Winter, with its bitin, whinin’ wind, and all the land will be mantled with snow.” — Roy Bean

“A snow day literally and figuratively falls from the sky, unbidden, and seems like a thing of wonder.” — Susan Orlean

“Anne came dancing home in the purple winter twilight across the snowy places.” — L.M. Montgomery, “Anne of Green Gables”

“A few feathery flakes are scattered widely through the air, and hover downward with uncertain flight.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne

“The hollowness was in his arms and the world was snowing.” — William Goldman, “The Princess Bride”

“One must have a mind of winter, to regard the frost and the boughs, of the pine-trees crusted with snow.” — Wallace Stevens, “Harmonium”

“Silently, like thoughts that come and go, the snowflakes fall, each one a gem.” — William Hamilton Gibson

“And the Grinch, with his Grinch-feet ice cold in the snow, stood puzzling and puzzling, how could it be so?” — Dr. Seuss, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

Snow quotes from songs