Walmart dropped hundreds of holiday gift deals on Crocs, Keurig and more

How's your holiday shopping coming along? Whether you just need a few more presents to check everyone off your list or haven't even started poking around, Walmart has you covered with its Deals on Gifts Event​.

Now through Dec. 20, Walmart is offering major savings on, as the site puts it, “everything they asked for." The retailer just dropped over 300 online-only deals today across home, beauty, fashion and tech for up to 60% off — and we found even steeper savings on gift-worthy items such as diamond studs and designer handbags. Want to make sure everything arrives before Christmas? Just make sure to place your order before the shipping deadline of Dec. 21.

Below are some of the best Walmart holiday gift deals you can grab right now. And for even more ways to save this season and beyond, download our browser extension, Shop TODAY Savings, to score deals on over 40,000 retailers, plus get TODAY-exclusive discounts.

Home gifts on sale | Beauty and fashion gifts on sale | Tech gifts on sale

Walmart home gifts on sale

There's no better gift than a great night's sleep, and this comforter will bring you one step closer. According to the brand, it's warm but still breathable — and now you can get it for 68% off.

Whether you start your day with a hot cup of coffee or like it iced for a refreshing mid-day break, this Keurig has got you covered. Plus, at just five inches wide, it fits on pretty much any countertop.

The foodies in your life will love how easy it is to make a homemade meal with this slow cooker. Plus, with the portable party dipper, you just may get to try some of their kitchen creations.

Sometimes functional gifts are the best gifts, and that's definitely the case if you need a new vacuum. Save over $200 with this adjustable find that cleans up even the toughest messes with ease, according to the brand.

Crush your cardio workout at home with this indoor cycling bike — now almost $200 off. According to the brand, it's easy to install, has a solid structure, requires little maintenance and is cost-effective.

Counting down the days to your next outdoor barbecue? Get your friends and family excited for summer with this portable grill — now a whopping 57% off.

Walmart fashion and beauty gifts on sale

Save 50% on a new Timex watch with this Walmart deal. This timepiece dresses up any outfit during the day and is elegant enough to wear into the night. Not to mention it’s water resistant, so you can be confident it’ll stand the test of time.

This mini crossbody bag allows you to travel light without compromising on style. Whether you're treating yourself or someone else, you'll save over 80%.

If you’re looking to elevate your everyday outerwear, look no further than this trendy overcoat. It features a removable belt that cinches your waist, two large side pockets to hold essentials and is currently 67% off.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend — and so are great deals. Get both in one with this pair of sparkly studs for 87% off.

Accessorize and keep warm in style with this super soft scarf and beanie set. It's a thoughtful gift for anyone on your list — especially those who are hard to shop for.

If you love your regular Crocs, you're going to love switching them up with this platform pair that gives you some extra height. They come in several chic patterns and colors so you'll be sure to find one that matches your style.

Make your weekly manicure more affordable with this gel polish set. It comes with 15 different colors and a quick dry nail lamp so you can get salon quality results from the comfort of your home.

Keep your loved ones cozy all season long with a stylish puffer. According to the brand, this coat provides lasting warmth even on the coldest winter days.

Know someone looking to get more active in the new year? Kick off resolution season early with a three pack of flattering leggings. Now $55 off, this set is high waisted, opaque and quick drying, per the brand.

Juicy Couture fans, rejoice. The brand's classic sweet and floral fragrance is now over $60 off and still comes in a beautiful glass bottle complete with the iconic pink bow.

If your handbag sometimes feels like a black hole, you'll love how the different compartments in this crossbody bag help you stay organized. It comes in 11 different preppy prints so you can find one that fits you or your gift recipient's style.

Walmart tech gifts on sale

Have any movie lovers in your life? Elevate their audio experience with this sound system that can be separated and placed around different areas of the home.

Watch what you love, including a massive selection of free and live TV, with this Roku streaming player. Just plug it in, connect to the internet and you're good to go.

Bird watching will never be the same with this nifty smart feeder. Once you download the free app, it will notify you if there are any visitors so you can see the action up close — now $70 off.