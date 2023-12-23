Santa and his reindeer are loading up the last of the gifts into the sleigh and preparing for the long night ahead.

In the meantime, if you've made your own list, checked it twice and suddenly realized you forgot the cranberry sauce, then there's no need to worry. It's Christmas Eve, and unlike the main event — Christmas Day — most stores and businesses are still open to accommodate all your last-minute holiday shopping needs.

Whether you need to pick up groceries for Christmas dinner or a few final presents for the family, we've gathered a list of stores open on Christmas Eve along with their hours to help ensure that this year, your day is positively tree-mendous.

Excuse our little Christmas pun right there, but 'tis the season, and given that it's filled with family gatherings and crowded malls, who couldn't use a little holiday humor or Santa joke to help keep holiday spirits high?

Ultimately, you're here for Christmas Eve store hours and, happily, we've got them below. From grocery and convenience stores to pharmacies and retailers, here's everything to know in order to have the happiest of holidays this year.

Grocery stores open on Christmas Eve

ACME : Stores will be open with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open with reduced hours. Find local hours here. Albertsons : Most stores are open with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: Most stores are open with reduced hours. Find local hours here. Aldi : Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find local hours here. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Clubs will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Clubs will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Big Y : All supermarket locations will close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: All supermarket locations will close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Central Market : Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Costco : Stores are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Food Lion: Stores will close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores will close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Fresco y Más: Stores close at 9 p.m. In-store pharmacies close at 4 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores close at 9 p.m. In-store pharmacies close at 4 p.m. Find local hours here. Fresh Market : Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here. Giant Eagle: All stores will close at 5 p.m. Pharmacies close at 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

All stores will close at 5 p.m. Pharmacies close at 3 p.m. Find local hours here. Giant Food : Stores close at 7 p.m. Pharmacies will close at their regular Sunday hours. Gas stations will close at 6:30 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores close at 7 p.m. Pharmacies will close at their regular Sunday hours. Gas stations will close at 6:30 p.m. Find local hours here. Hannaford: Stores are open. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. H-E-B: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Harris Teeter: Stores open at normal time and close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at normal time and close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Harveys Supermarket : Stores close at 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores close at 9 p.m. Find local hours here. Hy-Vee: Store hours vary by location. Many stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Store hours vary by location. Many stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Jewel-Osco : Stores and pharmacies will be open with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores and pharmacies will be open with reduced hours. Find local hours here. Joe V’s Smart Shop: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Kroger: Most stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Most stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Market Basket : Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Mi Tienda: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Piggly Wiggly : Store times vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Store times vary by location. Find local hours here. Publix: Stores open at regular hours and close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at regular hours and close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Safeway: Stores are open with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Sam’s Club: Stores close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Shaws: Stores and pharmacies will be open, but with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

Stores and pharmacies will be open, but with reduced hours. Find local hours here. ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Sprouts Farmers Market : Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop: Stores will close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores will close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Target: Most stores are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

Most stores are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores will operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here. Trader Joe’s: All stores will close at 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

All stores will close at 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Vons: Stores and pharmacies will be open. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores and pharmacies will be open. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Walmart: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Wegmans: Stores close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here. WinCo Foods: Stores will close at 5:30 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores will close at 5:30 p.m. Find local hours here. Winn-Dixie: Stores will close at 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores and pharmacies open on Christmas Eve

Casey’s: Casey’s stores, including 24-hour locations, will close at 6 p.m. Kitchens close at 4 p.m. Find local hours here.

Casey’s stores, including 24-hour locations, will close at 6 p.m. Kitchens close at 4 p.m. Find local hours here. Certified Oil : Stores close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here. Cumberland Farms : Stores close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here. CVS : Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Christmas Eve. However, some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here.

: Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Christmas Eve. However, some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here. Fastrac: Stores will close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores will close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here. GetGo: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Kum & Go : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Kwik Shop : Stores will close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here. Loaf and Jug : Stores will close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here. Minit Mart : Stores will close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here. Pilot Flying J : Stores will be open 24 hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open 24 hours. Find local hours here. QuickChek : Stores will be open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here. Quik Stop : Stores will close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here. Rite Aid: A majority of stores will be open with varying hours of operation. Find local hours here.

A majority of stores will be open with varying hours of operation. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven : Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here.

: Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here. Sprint Food Stores : Stores will close at 10 p.m.

: Stores will close at 10 p.m. Tom Thumb Convenience Stores : Stores will close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here. Turkey Hill : Stores will close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will close at 10 p.m. Find local hours here. Walgreens: Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location. Customers can check local pharmacy hours using our store locator. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours. Find local hours here.

Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location. Customers can check local pharmacy hours using our store locator. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours. Find local hours here. Wawa: Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Other stores open on Christmas Eve