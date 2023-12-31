3...2...1...Happy New Year!

Though it's hard to believe, 2024 has arrived and another year is in the rearview mirror. Whether you plan to celebrate by sending out New Year's wishes to all your loved ones or writing out resolutions for the year ahead, a bit of shopping might be on your to-do list.

Perhaps you're having friends over for a New Year's dinner and need to pick up a few essentials, or you're preparing for the week ahead. Because, unfortunately, the holiday season has come to a close and, for most people, it's back to work or school, which means picking up groceries and settling into January.

If you're headed out to some of your favorite retailers, it's useful to know which ones will be open on the holiday. To confirm store hours, we've put together a handy list of stores open on New Year's Day, which you'll find below.

While many grocers, retailers and convenience stores are open for business as usual on New Year's, there are a handful that aren't. Which leads us to Costco.

Wondering what Costco's New Year's hours are this year? Curious if a store near you is open? We're guessing the answer is yes, since you're here. Fortunately, we've got answers and you're going to want to know what they are before heading over.

So, without further delay, here's what you need to know.

What are Costco's New Year's Eve hours?

First things first. What about New Year's Eve? This year Dec. 31 falls on a Sunday. As far as Costco's New Year's Eve hours in 2023 are concerned, the retailer will have adjusted store hours on the last day of the year.

According to Costco, stores will be open on New Year's Eve from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

So, if you're hoping to squeeze in one last shopping trip, it'll have to happen before doors close in the afternoon.

What are Costco's New Year's hours in 2024?

With that out of the way, let's talk New Year's Day 2024. Typically, Costco closes its doors on seven out of the 11 federal holidays each year including Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Costco is also closed on New Year's Day.

Stores will reopen for business as usual on Tuesday, Jan. 2 for all your shopping needs. That said, it's never a bad idea to double check store hours, openings and closings, just to be sure.

To confirm the store nearest you is open, you can look up Costco's hours on the locator, which you'll find right here.

Stores open on New Year's 2024

Even though Costco will be closed on Jan. 1, 2024, many other retailers will be open like Target and Walmart.

You'll find a full list of stores and their holiday hours right here.