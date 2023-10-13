How to stretch your dollar at the grocery store

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
02:21
Copied
The rising costs of food is making it harder to stick to a budget but there are ways to maximize your dollar at the grocery store and in the kitchen. From stocking your pantry with staples to buying frozen and more, NBC's Vicky Nguyen shares her wallet-friendly tips.Oct. 13, 2023
