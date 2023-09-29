Costco says it will raise its membership prices

Price hikes will come for Costco memberships, though, according to the warehouse club’s chief financial officer, a set date is unknown.

Richard Galanti, the company's chief financial officer, told members of the press during a quarterly earnings call on Sept. 28 that the question of a membership cost hike was a “matter of when, not if.”

The CFO noted that the company’s last price increase was in June 2017, a stretch he described as being “a little longer” than increases implemented by the big-box giant in previous years.

Costco did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

“You’ll see it happen at some point, and we can’t really tell you if it’s in our plans or not. We’ll let you know when we know,” he explained in the earnings call.

“In terms of looking at the values that we provided our members, we continue to increase those in certainly a greater amount than even more than if and when an increase occurs,” he continued. “Stay tuned, we’ll keep you posted.”

Can I shop at Costco without a membership?

Costco only allows paid members to enter its stores.

Costco last heralded a change to its membership policy in June.

In a statement to CNBC, the wholesaler shared that it would become more stringent on membership card sharing and would move to require members to provide proof of membership beyond the checkout. The policy change means that buyers must use cards with photos at self-checkout registers moving forward. Those possessing membership cards without photos will be required to show a photo ID.

“We don’t feel it’s right that nonmembers receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” Costco said in a statement at the time.

What is the cost of a Costco membership?

Costco has three different forms of membership, which it calls “Executive,” “Business,” and “Gold Star.” The starting cost for membership is $60.

The executive membership is the company’s highest level and charges members an annual fee of $120 for two household cards, an annual 2% reward on qualified Costco purchases, check printing and added benefits to select Costco Travel items.

The business membership is $60 annually, includes a free Household Card, and covers resale and business use. Subscribers can add an affiliate cardholder for $60.

The company’s lowest membership, gold star, costs $60. Like the other memberships, it covers personal use and access to all Costco locations worldwide.

How do I get a Costco membership for free?

Costco does not provide free or discounted memberships to its customers.

How much is a Costco membership for seniors?

Costco does not provide free or discounted membership fees to seniors.