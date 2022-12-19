It's hard to believe, but another year has come and gone.

Like most people you're probably planning to make a few resolutions in the new year, whether it's starting (and sticking to) a fitness routine, changing your eating habits or striving for a better night's sleep.

And, of course, it's perfectly fine to not make any resolutions at all, because, as everyone knows, they can be difficult to keep.

Either way, the best way to kick off a new year is by showing your gratitude for friends and family and there's no better way to do it then by sending Happy New Year's wishes in a card, text, or simply posting them on Instagram for all to see.

To ensure you've got plenty of time to pop the champagne (and sing a verse or two of "Auld Lang Syne"), we're kicking off the new year with this collection of short greetings and messages that are just right for family, friends coworkers and your sweetheart, too.

We've even thrown in a few funny messages for the person who loves a good dad joke or corny riddle, so they can start the new year with a belly laugh. And you? You can simply kick back with your crew and cheers to the year ahead.

Happy New Year's wishes for friends and family

New Year. New dreams. New everything.

May your New Year be full of abundance and simple joys.

Out with the old and in with the new. Cheers to 2023!

Onward and upward. Happy New Year!

Wishing you happiness, success and prosperity in 2023.

A toast to the year it has been and the one it's yet to be.

Here's to a New Year full of hope and possibilities.

Sending New Year cheer to you and yours!

May 2023 be filled with peace, love and laughter.

Let 2023 be the year you throw pixie dust to the wind.

Put on your party hat and celebrate all that is to be in 2023.

With joy and optimism, we look to the year ahead. Wishing for good things each and every day.

Dream it and anything is possible in 2023.

Wishing you all the things that make you smile in the New Year.

Open your heart to the year ahead and your soul will follow.

Hoping 2023 is filled with new adventures and possibilities yet undiscovered.

Get ready, the next chapter of your book is about to be written.

Happy New Year! May 2023 open the door to extraordinary opportunities.

Happy New Year's wishes for lovebirds

Together forever, that’s how we’ll be in 2023.

A New Year's toast to who I love, not what I have.

Pop the bubbly and let's get cuddly this New Year's.

In 2023, I'm changing my status to "completely smitten with you."

First date. First Christmas. First New Year's.

There are only two times that I want to be with you: now and all the years to come.

You make me feel more bubbly than champagne. Happy New Year!

I can't wait to have another 365 days to tell you how much I love you.

Every moment I spend with you is like midnight in Times Square.

2023 is the year of us!

With you by my side, 2023 is sure to be the best year yet.

You're the confetti to my party hat.

Let's raise a glass to me, you and a new year full of possibilities.

2023 looks good on you.

A toast to our happily-ever-after in the year ahead.

Happy you. Happy me. Happy 2023.

Funny New Year's greetings

Let’s drink to New Year’s and making pour decisions in 2023.

Tonight we're gonna party like it's 1999! Goin' old school, y'all!

Let’s ring 2023 in with a bang! Or like we always do by watching a movie and falling asleep on the couch by 8 p.m.

I'd make New Year's resolutions if I actually thought I had something to improve upon.

May 2023 be as glamorous as you make it appear on Instagram.

Happy Mew Year! Love, the cat.

To my favorite cook: Let's spend New Year's in Thyme's Square!

Let’s turn to page one, shall we?

Happy New Year to someone who still hasn't changed the clocks since daylight saving time.

My New Year's resolution is to finish the Christmas cookies before Valentine's Day.

Wake me up with a corkscrew when Dry January is over.

A toast to a whole new year of bad decisions.

My New Year's resolution is to find new and creative ways to avoid social gatherings.

Happy New Year! It's officially time to sign up for another gym membership you have no intention of using.

Let's take a moment to reflect on the things we liked in 2022 that we'll be embarrassed about in 2023.

A toast to another year of doing things you'll regret.

Cheers to writing the wrong date on everything for the next month!

Happy New Year's wishes inspired by quotes