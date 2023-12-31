Happy New Year! It's time to bid adieu to another year and welcome in a new one with New Year's wishes.

Got big plans for the holiday? Perhaps you've got a movie marathon on the calendar, or a New Year's party with friends. Or maybe you're jotting down a few New Year's Resolutions, or planning to spend the holiday doing your favorite activity: shopping.

Regardless of your reasons, a trip to the store (or stores) might be in the cards for your New Year's this year leading you to wonder, "What's open on New Year's Day?"

To help answer your question, we've got a list of stores that are open for business on the holiday, as well as a handful of retailers that aren't. Because much like Christmas, certain stores remain closed to give their employees time off to relax or spend with loved ones.

Which stores are open? We're glad you asked because we're about to fill you in on all the details. But, you'll be happy to learn that most grocers, pharmacies, convenience stores and other retailers will be welcoming customers on Jan. 1. That said, some might have adjusted or modified hours, so just keep that in mind before you go.

Better yet, check the store locator (which we've conveniently provided below) to confirm specific openings and closings. That way you're guaranteed to find your favorite shopping haunts open when you show up, and that's a sure-fire way to start the new year off on a positive note.

Read on to find which of your most-frequented stores will be open and cheers to 2024!

Grocery stores open on New Year's 2024

ACME : Stores will be open, some with reduced hours. Pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, some with reduced hours. Pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here. Albertsons : Stores are open, hours may be adjusted or modified. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours may be adjusted or modified. Find local hours here. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Clubs will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Clubs will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Big Y : Stores will be open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Central Market : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Food Lion: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Fresco y Más: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Fresh Market : Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Giant Eagle: All stores will close at 5 p.m. Pharmacies close at 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

All stores will close at 5 p.m. Pharmacies close at 3 p.m. Find local hours here. Giant Food : Stores are open with varying hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open with varying hours. Find local hours here. Hannaford: All stores are open with varying or adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

All stores are open with varying or adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Harris Teeter: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Harveys Supermarket : Stores operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. H-E-B: Stores are open during normal business hours. Pharmacies are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Pharmacies are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Hy-Vee: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Jewel-Osco : Stores are open. Hours may vary. Most store pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Most store pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here. Joe V’s Smart Shop: Stores are open Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Stores are open Hours may vary. Find local hours here. Kroger: Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Market Basket : Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here. Mi Tienda: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here. Piggly Wiggly : Store times vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Store times vary by location. Find local hours here. Publix: Stores open at regular hours and, depending on location, may close at 7, 8 or 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at regular hours and, depending on location, may close at 7, 8 or 9 p.m. Find local hours here. Safeway: Stores are open, some with adjusted hours. Select store pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, some with adjusted hours. Select store pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Shaws: Stores are open but with reduced hours. Pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here.

Stores are open but with reduced hours. Pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here. ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Sprouts Farmers Market : Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Target: Stores are open during normal business hours. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Hours may vary. Find local hours here. Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores may operate with reduced hours. Pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here.

Stores may operate with reduced hours. Pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here. Vons: Stores will be open. Pharmacies are closed. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open. Pharmacies are closed. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Walmart: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wegmans: Stores are open, hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. WinCo Foods: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Winn-Dixie: Stores open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Pharmacies open on New Year's

CVS : Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on New Year’s Day. However, some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here.

: Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on New Year’s Day. However, some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here. Rite Aid: A majority of stores will be open with varying hours of operation. Find local hours here.

A majority of stores will be open with varying hours of operation. Find local hours here. Walgreens: Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location. Customers can check local pharmacy hours using our store locator. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores and pharmacies open on New Year's Day

Casey’s: Casey’s stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Casey’s stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Certified Oil : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Cumberland Farms : Stores open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Fastrac: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. GetGo: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Kum & Go : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Kwik Shop : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Loaf and Jug : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Minit Mart : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Pilot Flying J : Stores are open 24 hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open 24 hours. Find local hours here. QuickChek : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Quik Stop : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven : Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here.

: Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here. Sprint Food Stores : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Tom Thumb Convenience Stores : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Turkey Hill : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wawa: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Other stores open on New Year's Day 2024

Ace Hardware : Stores are independently owned and operated. Some stores may be open, others closed. Call ahead for store hours or confirm online. Find local hours here.

: Stores are independently owned and operated. Some stores may be open, others closed. Call ahead for store hours or confirm online. Find local hours here. American Eagle : Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Apple : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Athleta: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Banana Republic : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Barnes & Noble : Hours vary by store location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by store location. Find local hours here. Bath & Body Works : Hours vary by store location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by store location. Find local hours here. Belk : Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Best Buy : Stores are open, hours may vary. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours may vary. Find local hours here. Big Lots : Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here. Burlington : Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here. buybuy BABY : Stores will be open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here. DICK's Sporting Goods : Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Dillard’s : Stores are open, hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Dollar General: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Dollar Tree: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Family Dollar : Stores are open, hours may vary by location. Many are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours may vary by location. Many are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here. Gap : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. The Home Depot : Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. HomeGoods : Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Homesense : Store are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Store are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. IKEA: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. JCPenney : Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Kirkland’s Home : Stores are open. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Kmart : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Kohl’s : Stores are open. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Lowe’s : Stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Macy’s : Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Marshalls : Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Menards: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Michaels : Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Neiman Marcus : A majority of stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: A majority of stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Nordstrom Rack : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Nordstrom : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Old Navy : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Petco: Stores open at 10 a.m., closing times may vary by store. Find local hours here.

Stores open at 10 a.m., closing times may vary by store. Find local hours here. PetSmart : Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Pottery Barn : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. REI : Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Find local hours here. Ross Stores : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Saks Fifth Avenue : Many stores are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Many stores are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Saks Off 5th : Many stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Many stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Sephora : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Sierra : Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Staples : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. TJ Maxx : Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Tractor Supply Company : Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. True Value : Stores are independently owned and operated. Some locations may be open, while others are closed or closing early. Call ahead or check hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Stores are independently owned and operated. Some locations may be open, while others are closed or closing early. Call ahead or check hours before going. Find local hours here. Ulta: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Yankee Candle: Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores closed on New Year's Day 2024