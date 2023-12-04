IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Skip the gift cards this year and get these cool and unique gifts instead

  • Now Playing

    Try this low-impact workout with high impact results

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    How to develop and attract deeper connections with others

    07:11

  • Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media

    06:54

  • See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan

    04:26

  • Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon

    05:30

  • Novo Nordisk sues companies for ‘misbranding’ copycat Ozempic

    02:42

  • Pneumonia cases rise among kids: What are the symptoms?

    02:42

  • NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

    06:26

  • Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter

    04:19

  • End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing

    04:03

  • Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern

    01:55

  • Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout

    15:54

  • Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy

    02:03

  • Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds

    03:26

  • Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays

    04:08

  • Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas

    02:51

  • Woman’s journey from patient to doctor gives hope to children

    04:35

  • Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude

    08:07

  • How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient

    06:15

  • Why it’s important to get the updated COVID booster

    03:45

Try this low-impact workout with high impact results

04:00

Le Sweat founder Charlee Atkins shares low-impact exercises to get the heart rate up without compromising your joints.Dec. 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Try this low-impact workout with high impact results

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    How to develop and attract deeper connections with others

    07:11

  • Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media

    06:54

  • See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan

    04:26

  • Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon

    05:30

  • Novo Nordisk sues companies for ‘misbranding’ copycat Ozempic

    02:42

  • Pneumonia cases rise among kids: What are the symptoms?

    02:42

  • NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

    06:26

  • Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter

    04:19

  • End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing

    04:03

  • Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern

    01:55

  • Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout

    15:54

  • Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy

    02:03

  • Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds

    03:26

  • Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays

    04:08

  • Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas

    02:51

  • Woman’s journey from patient to doctor gives hope to children

    04:35

  • Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude

    08:07

  • How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient

    06:15

  • Why it’s important to get the updated COVID booster

    03:45

US Navy warship shoots down drones heading toward it off Yemen

Some air traffic controllers drink, fall asleep on the job, report finds

Authorities close key crossing in Arizona amid migrant surge

GOP candidates rally in Iowa days before next debate

George Santos threatens to file ethics complaints after expulsion

Israeli forces move to southern Gaza, ordering evacuations

Dylan Dreyer shares Christmas card with her 3 adorable sons

Karen Swensen on working to elevate women-owned businesses

Designer tips to create luxe holiday look at home

Be the best dressed holiday party guest with these trendy looks

Dylan Dreyer shares Christmas card with her 3 adorable sons

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her family recipe for a raspberry tart

Try this low-impact workout with high impact results

Finish your holiday shopping today with these 6 gift ideas

See the record-breaking Troll collection at this Ohio museum

See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan

Kelsey Grammer talks ‘Frasier’ reboot, parenting style, more

Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon

Men’s gift guide: Training wedge golf club, record player, and more

How to winterize your home inside and out

Karen Swensen on working to elevate women-owned businesses

Designer tips to create luxe holiday look at home

Be the best dressed holiday party guest with these trendy looks

Macaulay Culkin gets emotional receiving star on Walk of Fame

Hoda and Jenna drop new Essie nail polish color, Eternal Optimist

TODAY fan wins big in winter challenge game with Hoda & Jenna

Hot trends to add some extra sparkle to your holiday décor

How to develop and attract deeper connections with others

Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media

Hoda & Jenna try viral kitchen hacks: See which ones work!

Finish your holiday shopping today with these 6 gift ideas

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her family recipe for a raspberry tart

Kansas City ribs and Wisconsin cheese soup: Get the recipes!

Butter chicken meatballs: Get Ronnie Woo’s recipe!

Try Aarti Sequeira's roasted salmon recipe with a South Asian twist

Try these 2 easy and healthy weeknight chicken dinners

Blue Moon and Popup Bagels team up for beer-infused collab

Rachel Mansfield shares her recipe for a turkey Waldorf salad

Gnocchi mac and cheese and banana pudding: Get the recipes!

Ina Garten shares favorite Thanksgiving dish and hosting tips

Ina Garten answers viewers' questions for a perfect Thanksgiving