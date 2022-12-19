A new year brings new beginnings — and we could all use that right about now. Though we’ve been having a stroke of bad luck lately, there’s still something about New Year’s that inspires hope, magic and the belief in brighter days ahead.

You can’t help but feel optimistic on a night like New Year’s Eve, which is filled with glittering party dresses, fancy cocktails, happy throngs of people gathered in Times Square and memory-making with the people you love most. Use a photo and accompanying New Year's Instagram caption to capture that very feeling, and you just might help others believe in the beauty of new beginnings, too.

There are so many ways to share this sentiment on Instagram. Keep things short and sweet by simply wishing friends and followers a "Happy New Year!" If you prefer your New Year’s Eve with a side of snark, opt for a funny caption that will make everyone laugh out loud. But if you're the sentimental type, celebrate the love of your life with some aww-inspiring words. Or post something dedicated to your best friends and the endless shenanigans you're anticipating in the coming year and beyond.

No matter if you're celebrating with a night on the town or from the comfort of your couch (with one of these movies, perhaps?), these New Year's caption ideas will help you express exactly how you feel about all that awaits in 2023.

Happy New Year's captions

Make some magic in the new year.

New Year's wishes and champagne dreams.

Here’s to a new year.

Let’s make the most of the next 365 days.

Let the countdown begin!

Let’s eat, drink and be merry.

Sipping and celebrating!

Wishing everyone beautiful tomorrows!

Pop the cork!

Lots of luck in the new year.

Warm winter wishes and a happy New Year.

May the coming year be an extraordinary one.

Happy you year.

Dream big in the new year.

Wishing you health, wealth and happiness in the year ahead.

Here’s to new beginnings.

Let your dreams take flight in the year ahead.

Have a safe and happy New Year!

Let’s toast to a new year!

Tomorrow is the first page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!

Wishing you peace in the new year.

May the year ahead bring you good luck and happiness.

Here’s to a new year full of cheer.

Pop the bubbly!

Let’s live this year to the fullest.

I hope you have a year full of laughter!

Pop, fizz, clink.

Happiest New Year ever!

May you accomplish all your goals in the coming year.

Sip, Sip, Hooray!

Getty Images

Funny New Year's captions

Resolutions…who needs ‘em?

Last year is so last year.

Have you ever noticed how Times Square always drops the ball?

A New Year’s resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other.

I said this 365 days ago, but happy New Year!

I think I made too many New Year’s resolutions this year. It took me almost a full day to break them all.

Wake me up for the ball drop.

Remember when we were young and wanted to stay up for New Year’s? Now, we're old and all we want to do is sleep.

Here’s to another year doing the same old habits.

Still working on last year’s resolutions.

May the new year bring you significantly more joy than the holidays did.

Happy hibernation.

I haven’t been this excited about a new year since last year.

It’s a new year already? I was just getting used to the old one!

Phew, we made it!

I was going to quit all my bad habits for the new year, but then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter.

Too perfect for resolutions.

I’m just here for the bubbly.

Let’s kick last year to the curb.

Before I agree to a new year, I need to see some terms and conditions.

9 p.m. is the new midnight.

Brace yourself for another year.

2023, please be nice to everyone ... OK?

They say a new year is a blank book, but I have writer’s block.

Happy New Year! It’s way past my bedtime.

Cute New Year's captions for couples

Celebrating the new year is better when we’re together.

Let’s make some fireworks of our own.

Pucker up to the new year.

There’s no one else I’d rather kiss at midnight.

Your love makes my heart sparkle and shine.

Ringing in New Year's with my boo!

Our future is bright.

Here’s to making more memories in the coming year.

We have so much to celebrate.

Years come and go, but our love remains.

I have fallen more in love with you every year.

You make New Year’s Eve magical.

More than yesterday, less than tomorrow.

The years come and go, but our love will last forever.

We’re having a blast.

Years will pass, but my love for you will always be the same.

I’d be yours in a New York minute.

I can’t wait to spend another year with you.

Let’s make a beautiful new beginning together.

Heading into the new year hand-in-hand.

Here’s to you and me.

Thank you for making this past year so special.

Happy New Year, my love.

The best is yet to come.

May our new year be filled with love and cheer!

Drazen Zigic / iStockphoto

New Year's captions for friends