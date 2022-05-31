50 inspirational quotes to uplift you during life's toughest moments

So, you’ve crafted a vision board, manifested your wildest dreams and recited every positive affirmation you can think of, but you’re still struggling to kick your motivation into high gear. When all else fails, turn to these inspirational quotes from notable dreamers and doers to lift your spirits.

During seasons of burnout, self-doubt or stress, these quotes will guide you through all of life's inevitable roadblocks. Rather than throwing in the towel, rely on the wisdom of those who've come before you and experienced hardships of their own to offer renewed perspectives on life and love.

Even the brightest lights experience inspiration fatigue — and these short sayings are proof. Not only will the words of Maya Angelou, Hoda Kotb and other influential icons bring comfort when you need it most, but they'll leave you feeling uplifted, energized and ready to take on whatever life throws your way.

Take pause and read these wise words about life from celebrated authors, musicians, thought leaders and other inspirational figures. Write down a few quotes that bring a smile to your face and return to them whenever you’re running out of steam for an instant pick-me-up.

Best inspirational quotes about life and love

"Believe you can and you’re halfway there." ― Theodore Roosevelt

"You change the world by being yourself." ― Yoko Ono

"Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek." ― Barack Obama

"No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world." ― Robin Williams

"Nothing is impossible, the word itself says ‘I’m possible!'" ― Audrey Hepburn

"You can only become accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead pursue the things you love doing and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you." — Maya Angelou

"When you do the common things in life in an uncommon way, you will command the attention of the world." — George Washington Carver

"There are two types of people: The ones who give you 50 reasons it can’t be done ... and the ones who just do it."― Hoda Kotb

"If something stands between you and your success, move it." —Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

"Keep your face always toward the sunshine — and shadows will fall behind you."―Walt Whitman

"Instead of letting your hardships and failures discourage or exhaust you, let them inspire you. Let them make you even hungrier to succeed." — Michelle Obama

"There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self." ― Ernest Hemingway

"I’ve learned it’s important not to limit yourself. You can do whatever you really love to do, no matter what it is." — Ryan Gosling

"Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all." ― Dale Carnegie

"Even if we don’t have the power to choose where we come from, we can still choose where we go from there." — Stephen Chbosky

"Everything is hard before it is easy."— Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new." — Albert Einstein

"Never look back unless you are planning to go that way." — ​Henry David Thoreau

"I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it." —​ Maya Angelou

"Life is tough my darling, but so are you." — ​Stephanie Bennett Henry

"When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let go." ― Carol Burnett

"Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong." — Ella Fitzgerald

"You must do the things you think you cannot do." — Eleanor Roosevelt

"The only way to discover the limits of the possible is to go beyond them into the impossible." — Arthur C. Clarke

"I’ve been absolutely terrified every moment of my life — and I’ve never let it keep me from doing a single thing I wanted to do." — Georgia O’Keeffe

"Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams tomorrow’s reality." — Malala Yousafzai

"A #2 pencil and a dream can take you anywhere." — Joyce Meyer

"How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." — Anne Frank

"Just believe in yourself. Even if you don’t, pretend that you do and, at some point, you will." — Venus Williams

"Be yourself; everyone else is already taken."― Oscar Wilde

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."― Mahatma Gandhi

"There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle."― Albert Einstein

"You only live once. You don’t want your tombstone to read: played it safe." ― Rosario Dawson

"If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward."― Martin Luther King Jr.

"Turn your wounds into wisdom."― Oprah Winfrey

"None but ourselves can free our minds."― Bob Marley

"One person can make a difference, and everyone should try." ― John F. Kennedy

"I’d rather regret the risks that didn’t work out than the chances I didn’t take at all." — Simone Biles

"If you’re walking down the right path and you’re willing to keep walking, eventually you’ll make progress." ― Barack Obama

"There is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it." — Amanda Gorman

"Don’t sit down and wait for the opportunities to come. Get up and make them." ― Madam C.J. Walker

"Perfect is boring. Human is beautiful." — Tyra Banks

"Life is very interesting … In the end, some of your greatest pains become your greatest strengths." — Drew Barrymore

"It’s the choice. You have to wake up every day and say, 'There’s no reason today can’t be the best day of my life.'" — Blake Lively

"Passion first and everything will fall into place." — Holly Holm

"Isn’t it nice to think that tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it yet?" — L.M. Montgomery

"Do not ignore your intuition. There is an infinite intelligence within you; let it be your guiding light." — Cleo Wade, "Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life"

"May you always be the one / Who notices the little things / That make the light pour through / And may they always remind you/ There is more to life and there is more to you." — Morgan Harper Nichols

"Being fearless isn’t being 100% not fearful, it’s being terrified but you jump anyway." — Taylor Swift

"Definitions belong to the definers, not the defined." — Toni Morrison, "Beloved"

