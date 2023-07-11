It would be nice if you could snap your fingers, and the thing you’ve been wanting would appear. And while that's not exactly feasible, manifestation is a way to speak your dreams into existence.

“Manifesting is the process of changing your thoughts, words, feelings, and beliefs to attract something you want into your life. In its simplest form, it works by intentionally shifting your thoughts and energy to align with your desires so what you want ‘manifests,’” Juliette Kristine, a manifestation coach and intuitive healer, tells TODAY.com.

There are a few theories about if — and, well, why — manifestation actually works.

“One scientific theory is that when a person focuses their thoughts and emotions on a specific outcome, they are actually influencing their own brain chemistry and behavior in a way that makes them more likely to take actions that align with that outcome,” Anna Yusim, MD, a psychiatrist and executive coach, tells TODAY.com. When someone is intentional about what they want, they may become more aware of the opportunities or resources that will help towards the intended result.

Another potential explanation comes from the placebo effect — a phenomenon in which thoughts, such as believing you’re taking effective medication will help you feel healthier, lead to the expected result.

Either way, it's clear that manifestation isn't as simple as a snap of the fingers (or, well, magic). “A common misconception of manifestation is that you simply ask out loud for something, and it arrives the very next day,” Victoria Jackson, a certified mindset coach, manifestation guide, EFT practitioner and author of Manifesting For Beginners, tells TODAY.com. “While we can set the intention, the how and the when are for the universe to decide."

With the proper guidance, manifesting can be a relatively straightforward practice. Are you ready to give it a try? Here’s everything you need to know about how to manifest.

How to manifest something

Determine what you want to manifest

First things first: You need to know what you want. Are you looking to manifest love? Money? A new job? Maria Concha, a manifestation coach, speaker, and founder of Manifesting Ninja, recommends taking time to gain clarity on what you want and why.

Create a vision board

Once you’ve chosen what you want to manifest in your life, it’s time to visualize it. Take time to create a physical or digital board filled with text and images to help channel your chosen goals. If you want to know how to manifest on paper, Yusim suggests writing down your goals, placing them in clear view and reviewing them daily.

Embody your goal

The phrase “Fake it till you make it” applies everywhere, even when it comes to manifesting. Concha recommends asking yourself questions about how the person who has accomplished these goals thinks and acts. As Kristine says, this step is about “becoming the person on your vision board.”

Consider writing about yourself in the present tense as if you’ve accomplished the goal. “The mind doesn’t know the difference between reality and imagination, so by visualizing your dreams as if they are your current reality, your reticular activating system can begin to filter out whatever it doesn’t need to allow you to notice people, places, conversations, and opportunities that will help you reach your goals quicker," Jackson tells TODAY.com.

Open your mind to make sense of how this change will impact your life. Yusim suggests tapping into your five senses to do so. Ask yourself: What does success taste like? What does it sound like? Can you feel it in your life?

Recognize resistance

Just because you made the decision to manifest something doesn't mean your whole brain is on board — right now, at least. Yusim recommends taking time to identify and deliberately work through these blocks. “These could be things like fears, limiting beliefs, self-doubt, or attachment. This is almost guaranteed to happen and is often when people ‘give up’ on their manifesting but also where the magic happens,” Kristine adds.

Take action

You can't chalk it up to magic. You must act towards your goals, whether that involves setting aside a couple minutes to swipe through the dating apps or finally submitting the application you've been avoiding. Whatever your goals are, determine the actionable steps to achieve them. Concha recommends tackling at least one step a week to build momentum. But if you really need a push, Yusim says to enlist an accountability buddy to help keep you on track.

What to do (and not to do) while manifesting

Outside of the steps listed above, a series of habits can impact your manifestation journey. Below are a few practices to be aware of as you go, according to the manifestation experts.

What to do

Meditating

Practicing gratitude

Treating yourself with care

Regular visualization

Patience

Flexibility

What not to do