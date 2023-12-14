What to keep in your medicine cabinet for basic emergencies
NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar stops by TODAY to share what medicines to have at home throughout cold and flu season, where to store that medication and what basic supplies you should have to address minor emergencies.Dec. 14, 2023
