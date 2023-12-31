Alas, the holiday season is coming to a close.

Whether you're sad it's over or more than happy to close out another year of Christmas chaos, chances are pretty good that you may have a few errands to knock off your to-do list this New Year's.

Perhaps it's using up a gift card that's burning a hole in your pocket or stocking up on groceries or other essentials before going back to work.

Either way, you might be wondering what Walmart's New Year's hours are this year. It can be hard to keep track of stores' open and close times since so many of them have had special or adjusted hours over the Christmas holiday.

And, unsurprisingly, many retailers also have modified hours or are closed on New Year's given that it's a federal holiday. If you're wondering which stores are open on New Year's (and which ones are closed) we've got a full list for you to check out right here.

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about Walmart's New Year's hours this year.

Walmart New Year's Eve hours

New Year's Eve lands on a Sunday, Dec. 31 this year.

In the final hours of 2023, Walmart will be open for business as usual. So, if you need last-minute ingredients for your New Year's cocktails or toothpicks for your fancy appetizers, you know where to go.

As always, since hours may vary from store to store, check local store hours before heading out the door.

Walmart New Year's Day 2024 hours

Walmart was closed on both Thanksgiving and Christmas this year to allow their employees to enjoy a day off. But what about New Year's Day 2024?

While some other major retailers like Costco and Aldi will be closed in observance of the holiday, Walmart will be open.

According to a spokesperson, "Stores will have normal hours on New Year’s Day."

So, there you have it. It's business as usual. However, since different store locations have varying open and close times, you should definitely take a minute to confirm your local store hours before heading out.

To make it easy, you find a Walmart near you using the store locator which we've conveniently added right here.

After all, you've probably got plenty to do now that there's a whole new year to start planning for and resolutions to make.

In the meantime, don't forget to enjoy one last look at 2023 before saying "Cheers" to 2024.