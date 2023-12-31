Cue the confetti and throw the ticker tape — 2024 has arrived.

Whether you're sad to see 2023 go or are thinking, "good riddance," the year is officially over and it's time to start anew.

Got a list of resolutions to check off? Essentials or groceries to pick up before the work week begins? A gift card that's burning a hole in your wallet? If so, you may be wondering if a Target near you is open for business on the holiday and, perhaps more important, what are Target's New Year's hours this year?

It's a fair question given that a few major retailers like Costco and Aldi will be closed in observance of the holiday while others will be open with adjusted hours. If you're wondering which stores are open on New Year's Day 2024, we've got a full list right here.

But, more importantly, what about Target? After all, it's what you've come here for and to get the answers, TODAY.com reached out to the retailer to get all the specifics on holiday hours to help ensure your new year starts off on a positive note.

So, if in the midst sending off your New Year's wishes or posting photos on Instagram of you counting down to midnight, you suddenly realize that you forgot to pick up an essential ingredient for your Jan. 1 dinner or anything else for that matter, here's what to know on Target's New Year's hours.

Is Target open on New Year's Eve?

Planning to spend the holiday parked on the couch watching movies as 2023 wraps up? Hosting a soiree with friends and family? Whatever it is, you may find yourself in a pinch and have to run out for a few necessities like popcorn or plates for your extra guests.

If that's the case, good news: Target will be open on New Year's Eve. As for hours, a spokesperson recommends that customers check with local stores "to confirm hours at their specific location."

Target's 2024 New Year's Day hours

What about New Year's Day? On Monday, Jan. 1, Target will be welcoming customers as usual.

Yep, according to the spokesperson, Target will be operating during normal business hours. That said, hours may vary among stores, so to ensure you're showing up when the Target nearest you is actually open, it's a good idea to take a quick peek at the store locator or store app to confirm.

To save you the hassle of looking it up, we've got Target's store locator right here. the meantime, get ready to join in on another verse of "Auld Lang Syne" (even if you still can't figure out what it actually means) and cheers to the new year!