14 fast, delicious weeknight dinner ideas that'll make your life easier

Let's be honest, school nights can be tough. Between picking up the kids from activities, making sure homework is done, making lunches for the next day and getting through bath time, it almost seems like there isn't enough time to prep a meal. TODAY Food is here to the rescue with 14 fast and easy weeknight dinner recipes to try.

Chicken and Vegetable Lo Mein
Chicken and vegetable lo mein recipe
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

One way to cut down the dinner-time stress is to cut down the time in the kitchen. You can make this meal with store-bought chicken and pre-chopped veggies.

Spaghetti pie recipe: Adam Richman bakes a 'family dinner dream'

Play Video - 3:42

Play Video - 3:42

Spaghetti pie

A favorite of TODAY's Matt Lauer, this one is also kid-tested AND approved. It's a great way to turn leftover pasta into a whole new meal.

Make broiled steak and asparagus for dinner in 25 minutes

Play Video - 4:19

Play Video - 4:19

Broiled steak and asparagus with feta cream sauce

No one will ever know you whipped up this steak dinner in 25 minutes.

Casey Barber
5 great chicken marinade recipes: Thai Coconut Marinade; Classic Italian Marinade; Provencal Herb Marinade; Mojo Citrus Marinade; Teriyaki Marinade

Easy make-ahead chicken marinade recipes

Prep these flavorful marinades in plastic bags in advance for ultimate time-saving. You can put the chicken in the marinade bags and freeze it until you are ready to cook it. When you defrost it, it'll already be pre-marinated, so all you'll have to do is throw it in the oven.

Leave the oven off for squash tagliatelle with creamy pesto

Play Video - 4:00

Play Video - 4:00

No-cook squash tagliatelle with raw alfredo pesto

You don't always need an oven to get dinner ready. Spiralized squash is a healthy stand-in for pasta and is extra delicious with a fast and creamy basil pesto.

Lemon-Garlic Salmon with Asparagus
Lemon garlic salmon with asparagus
Cook Smarts
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

You only need seven ingredients to make this delicious dinner...and you probably have most of them in your kitchen already.

Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4 to 6
Get the recipe

Make the chicken-broccoli mixture on a Sunday afternoon, refrigerate and then just throw it in the broiler on Monday evening.

Make tasty pork cutlets with an apple romaine salad in 5 minutes

Play Video - 3:14

Play Video - 3:14

Pork cutlets with apple romaine salad

Get this incredible meal on the table in only 5 minutes!

Fast and Healthy Eggplant Parmesan
healthy eggplant parmesan
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Broil the ingredients instead of pan-frying them. It's healthier and the tomatoes are so much juicier and tastier when they are slightly roasted.

Zucchini fries, pizza boats, and more recipes to use those veggies

Play Video - 5:13

Play Video - 5:13

Zucchini boats, cake and fries

You won't even believe what you can make with zucchini! Whip up this main, side and dessert with your surplus squash.

Ziti with Crispy Cauliflower, Cherry Tomatoes and Lemon
Ziti with Crispy Cauliflower, Cherry Tomatoes and Lemon
Casey Barber / Casey Barber
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Need more veggies in your life? This fast and tasty pasta has got you covered.

Clean Green Spinach-Mushroom Lasagna
Healthy lasagna recipe
Clean Green Eats / Evi Abeler Photography
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

No-boil lasagna noodles speed up this comfort food favorite. There are endless ways to customize this casserole with different ingredients so that even the pickiest eater will love it.

Easy Ginger-Sesame Grilled Chicken Breasts
5-Ingredient Ginger-Sesame Grilled Chicken Breasts
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

These chicken breasts are packed with flavor and require only a handful of ingredients. Wrap them up in crispy lettuce leaves with slivers of cucumbers, thinly sliced scallions and a drizzle of hoisin sauce.

Ramen Stir-fry
Camila Alves shares her 5 ingredients under $5 Ramen Stir-fry
Anthony Quintano / TODAY
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Frozen shrimp, frozen veggies are your friends! Use 'em for this $5 ramen noodle dish.

