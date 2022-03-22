Swap options: You can use arrowroot or oat flour to make the recipe gluten free. You can use zoodles (zucchini noodles) instead of egg noodles to lower the carbs.

This classic comfort dish is simple to whip up any night of the week and can be easily adapted to suit your dietary preferences. Whether that's swapping the flour variety to make the recipe gluten free or subbing the egg noodles for some delicious zucchini noodles to get in more veggies, the luscious sauce, earthy mushrooms and tender chicken will pair beautifully.

Preparation

In a large, non-stick skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

In a medium bowl, stir together thyme, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

Add chicken pieces to the bowl with spices and gently stir to coat thoroughly.

Add chicken to heated pan and cook until cooked through, about 4 to 5 minutes per side. Remove chicken to a bowl and set aside.

Add the sliced mushrooms to heated pan and cook until they are soft and tender, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add a little broth to help loosen the browned bits on the bottom of the pan.

Add the flour to mushrooms, stir well and cook for 1 additional minute.

Add mustard and 1½ cups chicken stock to skillet and stir to combine, gently mixing to eliminate any clumps of flour.

Pour in the rest of the stock and egg noodles. The liquid will form a thin gravy consistency. Bring to a low boil, then stir the contents of the pan.

Place the lid on and reduce the heat to a low simmer. Allow ingredients to simmer until the noodles are al dente, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove the lid and stir the noodles every so often to check for doneness.

When the noodles are fully cooked, remove pan from the heat.

Add in the Greek yogurt, chicken and stir until well incorporated.

Portion pasta into bowls and garnish with chopped parsley and freshly ground pepper.