Preparation

1.

Put a pan on high heat and add a layer of oil to coat the bottom. Pat the scallops dry with a paper towel and then sprinkle flaky salt on both sides. Let the scallops rest on the paper towels for 10 minutes or so while the pan is heating up.

2.

When the pan is scorching hot (and with your fan on), add the scallops to the pan. You want to make sure to leave a bit of space between each scallop. Let them cook for 1 to 3 minutes (depending on the size of the scallop), until a crust has formed at the bottom. Flip the scallops over and cook for an additional 1 to 3 minutes. With a minute to go, if you want additional flavor, add the butter to the pan and allow it to melt, throwing in the sprigs of thyme as well and basting the scallops.

3.

Remove the scallops from the heat and serve hot. You can add the butter on top or any other sauce you would like to use.