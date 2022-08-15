Swap option: Green zucchini can be swapped for yellow squash, parmesan can be swapped for pecorino, basil can be swapped for any soft-herb.

Technique tip: If you want the recipe to speed up, cut the zucchini into even smaller pieces.

Zucchini season is here! That means you’ll be able to enjoy the summer vegetable at peak flavor with a lower price point. In this preparation, zucchini is diced. Half of the zucchini is roasted, while the remaining half is cooked on the stovetop and blended to create a creamy veggie-packed sauce. The pasta is tossed in the sauce and topped with parmesan, roasted zucchini, pistachios and basil for a hearty yet healthy weeknight dinner!

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 425 F and bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Heavily salt the water, add the pasta and cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Drain and reserve 2½ cups of pasta water for later.

2.

Toss half of the chopped zucchini with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and place in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the zucchini is golden brown and crisp.

3.

In a separate large skillet over medium-high heat combine remaining ¼ cup olive oil, zucchini, onion and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the zucchini starts to soften and lightly caramelize, about 12 to 15 minutes. Remove the lid and deglaze with white wine, cook, stirring occasionally, until the wine has evaporated, about 5 minutes.

4.

Transfer the mixture into a blender, along with crushed red pepper flakes, basil leaves, the zest of 1 lemon and ½ cup reserved pasta water and blend until smooth. Pour back into the large skillet, add the pasta, and toss to coat. Add pasta water, ½ cup at a time, until desired consistency is reached. Finish with lemon juice.

5.

Add more pasta water as needed to thicken the sauce. Season to taste. Divide into serving bowls, top with roasted zucchini, parmesan, chopped pistachios, basil leaves and drizzle with olive oil. Enjoy!