Bright, juicy tomatoes, sweet niblets of corn and aromatic basil are the epitome of summer scrumptiousness. The tomatoes soften and burst in the heat and their juices mingle with the light creamy sauce. The chicken, nestled between the veggies, delivers satiating protein and you can decide whether to leave the chicken as whole breasts … or slice ‘em up into bite-size pieces. This dish is a winner because it's made in a single skillet (hello, easy cleanup!), packed with protein, offers up a rainbow of nutrients and goes from stove to table in 45 minutes. It’s simply awesome.

Preparation

1.

Add the olive oil to a large, deep skillet and warm over medium-high heat. Season one side of the chicken breast with salt and pepper and add to the hot pan, placing the seasoned side down. Let the chicken sear for about 5 minutes. While it cooks, sprinkle the top sides with salt and pepper. Flip and cook another 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and cover to keep warm. It’s OK if the chicken is not fully cooked, as it will continue to cook later when it’s added back to the pan.

2.

Add the diced onion to the skillet and sauté until soft and slightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the corn and tomatoes to the pan and allow them to cook for 12 more minutes, stirring occasionally. Towards the end, you can poke some tomatoes to gently burst them and release their juices into the sauce.

3.

Stir in the milk and cheese. Nestle the cooked chicken in the skillet between the veggies (you can choose to keep the cooked chicken breasts whole or cut them into larger slices or bite-size pieces before adding into skillet). Bring the liquid to a gentle simmer, reduce the heat to medium-low and let the mixture mingle and simmer for about 5 minutes; the liquid will slightly reduce and the chicken should reach an internal temperature of 165 F to ensure its cooked through. Toss in fresh herbs and serve!