Rigatoni with a Quick Cherry Tomato Ragu

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
TODAY All Day
Jake Cohen
Ingredients

  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 6 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 2 pints cherry tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 pound dried rigatoni pasta
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh basil
  • freshly grated parmesan, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is perfect for when you want to avoid spending too much time in front of the stove. This quick and hearty pasta uses sweet cherry tomatoes to add a burst of fresh flavor to the savory ragu. A warm bowl of pasta just always hits the spot, especially in cold winter months. 

    Preparation

    1.

    Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season liberally with salt. 

    2.

    Meanwhile, in a large Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the beef and cook, breaking up into pieces until lightly caramelized, 6 to 8 minutes. Season with a heavy pinch of salt and pepper. Stir in the garlic, shallot and crushed red pepper until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Pour in the white wine, scraping up any brown bits at the bottom of the pot, then stir in the cherry tomatoes and balsamic. Cook, covered, until the tomatoes burst, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir to break up the tomatoes and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

    3.

    Meanwhile, cook the rigatoni pasta until al dente, about 12 minutes. Drain and add pasta to the sauce with the parsley and basil. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper, then toss to combine.

    4.

    To serve, spoon pasta into bowls, topping with additional Parmesan as desired.

    Rigatoni with a Quick Cherry Tomato Ragu

    Recipe Tags

    30 Minute MealsComfort FoodDinnerEasyQuickTODAY's TableEntrées

