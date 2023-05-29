Memorial Day weekend is here — and so are some of the sales we've been anticipating all month long. With summer just around the corner, we think this is the perfect time to shop trendy shoe styles on deal that you can wear throughout the season (and beyond).

We scoured some of the best Memorial Day deals to find shoes on sale — all for $50 or less. We found sandals and sneakers from brands like New Balance, Crocs, Dr. Scholl's and the like, so you can kick it in style (and comfortably so).

Keep reading to shop 15 Memorial Day shoe sales from Zappos, Macy's, Amazon and more.

Memorial Day shoe sales 2023

You’ll be reaching for these trendy sandals all season long, and they’re currently on sale for $40! According to the brand, they feature a cushioned footbed and less-than-two-inch heel for all-day comfort.

These swift kicks were designed for training, which makes them perfect for the gym or for daily wear. They feature the brand's Revlite cushioned midsole and a synthetic heel strap for a secure feel.

Croc lovers will be excited to see these glittery options for under $40, which come in a sparkly silver or pink.

Featuring a “tread outsole”, these highly rated shoes offer support and stability on various terrains. “I was so excited to be able to get trail running sneakers in white, with just a little pale green. I tried them on and walked around, feeling like I was on a cloud, they were so comfortable,” wrote one verified reviewer.

These sandals are perfect for the beach, vacation adventures and everyday wear. They feature the iconic Dr. Scholl’s cushioned insoles so you can expect to stay comfortable all day.

TikTok-christened “ugly” sandals are still in — and thanks to this under-$25 option from Amazon, you won’t need to spend a fortune to enjoy their comfort and style. These No. 1 Amazon bestselling pillow slides comes in 17 colors and are lightweight and shock-absorbent.

It’s wedding season, and you’d be hard pressed to find a stylish option that’s as comfortable and versatile as these cute wedge sandals, now under $35. Reviewers say these can be dressed up for special occasions, worn to the office, or paired with more casual pieces like jeans.

We love a cute ‘90s moment, and these open-toed platform-wedge slingbacks from Kenneth Cole don’t disappoint. They are designed to be lightweight, secure (thanks to the halter sling), and easy to put on, whether you’re just going to the grocery store or out to brunch.

The weather’s getting warmer, and that means more time spent on beautiful hikes or exploring new streets and cities. We suggest doing so with the right comfort and support. Enter: Skechers’ walking sneakers for just $45. They have versatile profile so you can use them for different activities; plus, they have a ventilated mesh upper and grippy rubber bottom, and they’re easy to pull on and off.

Low-top sneakers may never go out of style, and we love when we stumble upon options that are also super comfortable and easy to slip on and off — like these ones from Blowfish that are under $40! These look great paired with warm-weather staples like jeans and dresses, according to some reviewers.

These no-fuss slip-on sneakers not only look super chic, but the brand also says they’re designed to feel “broken in.” And you can grab them for under $50 at DSW!

Coming in seven colorways, these sneakers feature a cushioned footbed that’s meant to help with shock absorption during your workouts, says the brand. Don’t miss out on this $25 savings this Memorial Day.

These high-tops feature a chunky platform and will go with almost everything in your closet, from summer dresses to shorts to joggers. Many reviewers say they’re extremely comfortable, “ These are soooo comfortable and didn’t require any breaking in. And they have some cushion to them as well.”

Adidas is offering up to 55% off with code SAVINGS during their Memorial Day sale. Coming in seven different colors, you can count on this comfortable and nostalgic pair to always be in style.

Whether you’re looking for a classic white sneaker or a good active shoe, these Vionic sneakers feature a podiatrist-designed footbed and are extremely lightweight, according to the brand. You can grab them for under $50 this Memorial Day!