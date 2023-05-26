Memorial Day weekend is here! Shop deals on Hoka, Apple, Lululemon and more — starting at $7

While spring sales have already been popping up all season, there's one major shopping weekend that we've been looking forward to most: Memorial Day weekend. And it has finally arrived! Many people say that Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer, too. So while you're embracing the warmer days ahead and planning for upcoming getaways, don't forget there are major savings this weekend that you don't want to miss.

What to shop during Memorial Day sales

So what can you expect during this major shopping weekend? We're seeing steep discounts across categories and even on high-priced items, from outdoor furniture to kitchen essentials to mattresses. And major retailers are getting on board too, including Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart, and bedding companies such as Serta and Casper.

If you are looking to upgrade your mattress, retail experts previously told Shop TODAY that you can find mattress deals for up to 70% off through big-box retailers or individual mattress stores. And that's not all, the experts shared that May is the best time to buy summer clothing and other big-ticket items like kitchen appliances — which is great news if you're looking to finally upgrade your cooking space!

Will stores be open on Memorial Day?

Whether you're looking to browse in person or make an online order for pick up in-store, most retailers will be open on Memorial Day during normal business hours. That means you can shop from major stores including Home Depot, Walmart, Macy's and Nordstrom. However, you might want to double-check your local store hours for any last-minute changes.

Now that Memorial Day weekend is here, we're starting to see the deals rolling in. Below we rounded up some of the best deals you can shop. You'll find tons of steep discounts, from markdowns on outdoor furniture to spruce up your patio space to 73% off on kitchen tools.

Keep scrolling to check out all 69 deals, or you can shop this article by category and click on the links below:

Amazon Memorial Day sales to shop now

Amazon hasn't officially announced a Memorial Day sale but we're seeing some great discounts across categories, which include skin care, home gadgets and more.

Stretch marks? Scars? Dark spots? This bestselling body oil is designed to help fade them all. Made for all skin types, the fast-absorbing and non-comedogenic oil contains vitamin A oil, vitamin E oil, chamomile oil, sunflower oil and more skin-friendly oils that the brand says help promote skin renewal and hydrate skin.

Amazon has a number of deals on sun care products right now, so it's the perfect time to stock up for the summer. This formula from Neutrogena is said to be easy to apply with its spray design, lightweight and fast absorbing. Plus, it's designed to be water-resistant for up to 80 minutes!

Tired of running around the house looking for the one available outlet, so you can charge your phone? When you have this wall charger, you'll never have that problem again. It features five AC outlets and four USB charger ports, so there are plenty of places for you to plug in. And at such an affordable price (it's currently 20% off), you might as well get one for every room in your house.

This time of year, we typically start trading our go-to leggings for a pair of comfortable and breathable biker shorts. And these ones, which are 22% off, are said to be moisture-wicking, breathable, squat-proof and compressive. Plus, they have pockets! What more could you ask for?

If your home internet needs a little boost, this WiFi extender provides up to 1200 square feet and allows you to have up to 20 devices connected to it, says the brand.

Right now, you can grab this No. 1 bestseller for under $25. According to the brand, the shoes are shock-absorbent and will mold to your feet to provide maximum support; the brand says a hair dryer can help speed up the process for a customizable fit.

Crocs are another bestselling shoe that you'll want to wear all summer long. But they're not just trendy, according to experts, the shoes are actually pretty good for your feet too. They're lightweight, will hug you arches and are comfortable to slip on, so they're great for anyone who stands for most of the day.

A T-shirt dress is the unsung hero of spring and summer attire — it's comfortable while leaving you feeling stylish and put together. This option comes in over 60 colors and is currently 38% off.

Big news! You can shop Gap favorites on Amazon now. And even in more exciting news, many of them are on sale this weekend. So you can score this classic denim jacket and other must-haves for 50% off.

You can grab a pair of Apple's beloved AirPods for less than $100 this weekend. The second generation model of the earbuds is designed to provide high-quality sound and more than 24 hours of total listening time.

Experts say that microcurrent devices, like this one, can help stimulate collagen and elastin and help your face look smoother, brighter and more lifted. And many Shop TODAY team members are fans of Nuface's Mini device, which is currently nearly 30% off.

Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach has been using the gadget about once a week for the last five years. "It's so easy to use and I love that I could use it while watching TV on my couch and then see results so quickly," she says.

Upgrade your home cleaning with this wifi-enabled robot vacuum. According to the brand, the vacuum can learn your home through a smart map system and allows you to set a cleaning schedule for it, so you don't have to remember when it's cleaning time.

Walmart Memorial Day sales to shop now

According to Walmart, the retailer is offering Memorial Day savings on thousands of items, including 40% off select fashion items and 30% off on Dyson vacuums (!). And if you're looking to shop in-store, Walmart will be open during regular business hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. but you can double-check your local store hours here.

This flowy dress can be dressed up for a summer wedding or down with your favorite sandals or sneakers, and the best part? It's 10$, yes you read that right.

Since it's officially the unofficial start of summer, that means it's time to start stocking up on new swimsuits. This one-piece option from Cupshe features removable cups and moderate backside coverage, says the brand.

This wildly popular and older version of the Shop TODAY Beauty Award winner is currently under $35. According to the brand, the hot airbrush will give you a salon-worthy blowout and gorgeous volume with minimal heat damage.

This five-piece cooking set has a unique feature: Detachable handles. According to the brand, this allows you to easily store and stack the pots, and even display them nicely on the dining room table.

With summer travel on the horizon, you might be looking to grab some new luggage. This carry-on piece comes in fun bright hues and a fully-lined inner zipper enclosure, says the brand. Grab it now for only $41.

This 16-piece knife set has everything you need for home cooking and upcoming barbecues, and it's a whopping 73% off! According to the brand, the knives are hand-polished and feature sharp precision.

Target Memorial Day sales to shop now

Through May 29, Target is hosting a Summer Kickoff Sale where you can score up to 30% off on outdoor furniture and accessories, bikes and more. You'll want to check your local store hours, but most Targets will be open during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Perfect for storing drinks or cans, this stainless steel can cooler is designed to keep your beverages cold, whether you're commuting or heading to a sports game.

This play set will inspire hours of outdoor fun at the beach or in the backyard. It comes with four sand tools, four character molds, three castle molds, a sand pail, a strainer tool and a watering can!

If you're looking to upgrade your outdoor furniture, these neutral woven chairs will suit most decors. Plus the brand says the material is both rust- and water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about bringing them in on rainy days.

This time of year, we typically start swapping our hot lattes for iced beverages that will keep us cool on our commute. And this three-in-one coffee allows you to make frappes and iced coffees in minutes. Plus, it has a hot coffee function too, so you can switch up your brew depending on how you're feeling.

You'll be cycling in style with this retro-inspired bike, which features seven speeds and a backside rack to store your essentials, says the brand. Right now you can score it for 20% off during the Summer Kickoff sale.

Target is currently slashing prices on outdoor furniture, making it the perfect excuse to upgrade your patio and backyard. This four-piece patio set comes with a love seat, two chairs and a matching table — you can grab the entire set for about $200.

Macy's Memorial Day sales to shop now

Macy's is currently offering up to 50% off on summer essentials, including seasonal fashion. Stores will be open during normal business hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., but you'll want to check your local locations here.

With a two-inch platform wedge and stylish design, these sandals feature the famous Dr. Scholl's comfort technology, so you can wear them on all your summer adventures. Plus you'll save $35!

Whether you're shopping for office wear or everyday looks, we have a feeling you'll want to wear these high-waist pants all season long. Grab them now for 48% off during Macy's sales.

Traveling this summer? Don't miss your chance to grab a new suitcase for an impressive discount. According to the brand, it features smooth and high-performance wheels and it's water resistant.

Nordstrom Memorial Day sales to shop now

Nordstrom kicked off its massive Half Yearly Sale and is offering discounts of up to 60% on fashion and beauty favorites. If you're looking to browse in-store, Nordstrom will be open all weekend. You can check your local store hours here.

This mascara is said to kick up the volume and length of every lash to give you a dramatic, bold look. Don't miss your chance to get it for 30% off.

Easy, breezy and comfortable, linen pieces are staples in our wardrobes this time of year. And these pants are bound to become some of your favorites. Made from a linen blend material, they feature a high-rise fit and wide-leg design that make them perfect for work or lazy days at home.

These leggings are definitely aptly named. Because with their stretchy fabric and "figure-sculpting" fit, you're going to want to live in them. The brand says that the fabric is moisture-wicking, so they're perfect for workouts as well as lounging sessions.

Old Navy Memorial Day sales to shop now

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Old Navy is marking down summer must-haves across its site by 50%, so you can score tees, shorts, swimsuits and more for as little as $5.

We just found your new favorite swim bottoms for your summer travels! These ones are designed with a flattering high-waist and built-in sun protection. Plus, they're just $9 right now! At such an affordable price, you might as well grab a couple of the fun color options.

You can never have too many tank tops, especially as the weather warms up. And right now, you can get this basic tank for under $7! It comes in nine different shades, so you can brighten up your wardrobe with the orange Wild Papaya or go with the easy-to-style Black Jack.

Stylish, versatile and soft? Say less! There are so many reasons to love this dress, and its $15 price tag is just one. We can imagine you wearing this to work or to drinks with friends, just throw on a jacket and you'll be good to go.

A jean jacket is a must-have for the summer season, as it can be worn to the beach, at the office, to the park and just about anywhere else.

Sephora Memorial Day sales to shop now

Through May 29, Sephora is marking down select beauty favorites by up to 50%.

You can score this lip oil for just $6 right now. Coming in three different shades, the brand says this oil provides the shine of a gloss and a hint of tint.

All of the more than 60 shades and finishes of this full-coverage concealer are currently on sale. The brand says that the formula won't cake or crease, so your skin stays looking fresh all day long.

Dick's Sporting Goods Memorial Day sales to shop now

In honor of the holiday weekend, Dick's Sporting Goods is hosting a four-day deal event. You can save on activewear, outdoor essentials and more summer must-haves from brands like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour.

Birkenstocks for less than $100? Yes, please! The podiatrist-approved Arizona sandals are said to provide arch support and stability. This metallic version feels like a dressier option than the standard leather sandals, so you can pair them with a dress or jumpsuit.

Stay hydrated no matter where you are with this bottle from Hydro Flask. It's marked down to less than $20 during the sale.

Getting a head start on your Father's Day shopping? Grab Dad this golf polo. It's designed with moisture-wicking and anti-odor fabric to keep him cool and comfortable on the course.

Hurry! This pair of Hoka's viral and podiatrist-loved running shoes are marked down during the sale. But given their popularity, we have a feeling this deal won't last long.

Levi's Memorial Day sales to shop now

Denim refresh, anyone? Levi's is hosting a site-wide sale, so you can save 50% on all of its jeans, jackets and more. To make things even better, the brand is taking an extra 50% off sale styles.

When you think of classic jeans, you likely think of Levi's 501 Originals. (They were the first-ever style of blue jeans, after all.) The 501s have been around since 1873 and are still a staple to this day, so when you add them to your wardrobe, you can rest assured that you'll never have to worry about them going out of style.

According to Levi's, this vintage-inspired style is designed to highlight your curves and give your backside a lift. They come in a range of washes, from dark to white, to match your personal style.

One shopper had us practically sold when they called this the "Best. Jacket. Ever." But the rest of their review really sealed the deal for us. "90’s aesthetic? Check. Oversized BF fit? Check. Heavyweight but comfy? Check. Love it!"

Lululemon Memorial Day sales to shop now

OK, Lululemon may not technically be having a Memorial Day sale, the brand's We Made Too Much section is filled with too many good discounts to not mention it here. Below, we're sharing some of our favorites.

There's a good reason why so many people rave about Lululemon's Align leggings — they really do check every box. They're designed with a weightless feel, and "buttery soft" material and are said to hug every curve for a flattering fit.

Just need a little support for your workout? Try this soft sports bra, which is said to be perfect for yoga and other low-impact activities.

Tennis skirts aren't just for the courts anymore! You can wear this sporty skort for every activity from pickleball games to strolls around your neighborhood.

Overstock Memorial Day sales to shop now

During the Memorial Day sales, Overstock is marking down millions of items, according to the retailer. You can expect up to 65% off on rugs, up to 35% on outdoor decor and more.

You'll soon be on your way to filling your home with greenery this season! This planter comes in various sizes to house all different types of plants. Made for indoor or outdoor use, it's said to be durable and crack-proof.

Upgrade your backyard setup with this umbrella. Available in a range of color options, it will help keep your outdoor lounging area cool and shaded on hot days. It even has a crank-and-tilt system, so you can adjust your coverage as the sun moves.

Home Depot Memorial Day sales to shop now

Through May 29, you can grab impressive deals on large appliances, which are up to 30% off, outdoor grills and more during Home Depot's Memorial Day sales. And if you're looking to schedule a pickup or shop in stores, Home Depot will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. but be sure to double-check your local store hours.

There's no better way to prepare for patio season than by upgrading your space with a new outdoor grill. Featuring two levels of cooking grids, the brand says you can expect even heating and up to 562 square inches of cooking space.

Home Depot is running a "Super Savings" event, where you can score big discounts on home and outdoor essentials. According to the brand, this sleek microwave features up to 1000-watt cooking power for fast and even cooking. Ahead of the major shopping season, you can currently grab it for 43% off.

Coming with a choice of control-top or front control buttons, you'll save 41% off this stainless steel dishwasher. According to the brand, it can adjust wash settings based on how dirty your dishes are and can dry them three times faster, thanks to the dry boost feature.

Memorial Day is for big-ticket appliances, but right now, Home Depot is marking down this stainless steel refrigerator by over $900! It features four levels of shelving for bulk items and rollout freezer storage.

Lowe's Memorial Day sales to shop now

During Lowe's Memorial Day savings, which runs through June 7, you can save up to 40% on patio furniture, home appliances, tools and more. According to the retailer, Lowe's will be open on Memorial Day and operating during normal business hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big sale weekends are a great time to grab major home appliances. But ahead of the shopping weekend, you can save $200 on this high-performance washing machine. According to the brand, it's made to clean small loads in just 30 minutes.

For under $500, you can grab this great deal on an electric dryer, too. Featuring AutoDry and wrinkle-shield functions, the brand says it even has the capability to dry heavy loads.

Wayfair Memorial Day sales to shop now

Wayfair's Memorial Day Clearance sale is allowing you to save up to 70% off on furniture, home essentials and more.

WayDays is just around the corner and right now, the retailer is offering early deals! Coffee lovers will be excited to see this markdown on a single-serve coffee brewer. Depending on your preference, it comes with a pod holder for coffee grounds and the brand says it's also compatible with K-cups.

A simple area rug is an easy way to elevate any space. Coming in rectangle, round or runner options, and depending on the size, you can save up to 71% on this Kelly Clarkson Home option.

This retro-inspired rocking chair is a relaxing addition to any living room or nursery. According to the brand, the seat and back are extremely comfortable and it's designed with a soft velvet fabric. Not to mention, it's currently 49% off!

If you're looking for a new vacuum this Memorial Day weekend, this fan-favorite Dyson is currently 30% off (!). According to the brand, it has a powerful suction system to pick up dust, pet hair and other dirt and allergens.

OXO Memorial Day sales to shop now

Through July 10, OXO is offering deals on kitchen essentials, which include 34% off on a 13-piece grill set.

Coming in a set of three, these air-tight container sets make kitchen and pantry organizing easy. You can store snacks, pasta, flour and more. Plus you'll save 27% off!

Great Jones Memorial Day sales to shop now

Great Jones just announced their Memorial Day sale where you can save 25% off cooking essentials with code MDW25.

You can score this versatile, nonstick sheet pan for $30 during the brand's Memorial Day sale. Reviewers say it's great for one-pan meals, cookies and more, plus they mentioned it was super easy to clean.

This Dutch oven can go from stovetop (or oven) to table side with ease — it's so sleek! Coming in six colorways, the brand says it's made of cast iron and is perfect for a variety of recipes, from casseroles to roast chicken.

Best Buy Memorial Day deals to shop now

Right now you can save up to 40% on major household appliances as well as steep deals on popular electronics. And if you want to test out electronics in person, the store will be open during normal business hours.

During Memorial Day sales, you can score these bestselling Apple AirPods for under $200! According to the rand, this generation features strong noise cancellation and up to six hours of straight listening time.

You'll save $200 on this Lenovo laptop this Memorial Day weekend. According to the brand, it has up to 8 GB of memory and can be used for daily work, gaming and more.

Best Buy is marking down major household appliances, which includes $700 off this Samsung refrigerator. It features a classic and sleek design with separate vertical doors for freezer and fridge space.

Memorial Day mattress sales to shop now

If you're looking for a mattress now, we're already seeing some great deals across a variety of retailers. According to the brand, this 12-inch mattress features gel memory foam to offer lumbar support. You can grab it now for $260 on Amazon!

According to the brand, this mattress features an open-cell design to help keep you cool throughout the night, plus the brand mentions you can expect optimal support — no matter what position you sleep in.

During Nectar's "Bedroom and Bloom" sale, you can score this memory foam mattress for under $700. According to the brand, it's perfect for every type of sleeper and you can even trial it at home for 365 days.

You'll save $150 off this award-winning hybrid mattress, which offers cooling technology and optimal support. Right now, you can score a queen size for under $1000.

Ahead of the shopping weekend, Amerisleep is offering $450 off their mattresses. According to the brand, this option features medium-firm comfort and will help promote healthy spinal alignment.

More Memorial Day sales to shop