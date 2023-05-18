Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, which means the sales are rolling in. Whether you're looking for big-ticket items or summer wardrobe essentials, we're seeing massive discounts across categories including mattresses, home essentials and more.

If you're wondering where you should start, Overstock just kicked off its Memorial Day clearance sale, and it's epic. According to the retailer, they marked down over 500,000 items across their website. Below, we rounded up impressive sales that include 73% off a duvet cover set, home furnishings steals and we even found the Ninja Foodi at a 47% markdown.

Keep scrolling to check out all of the incredible deals, or you can shop this article by category by clicking on the links below.

Mattress and bedding deals | Indoor furniture and decor deals | Outdoor furniture deals | Kitchen appliance deals

Overstock Memorial Day clearance sales

Mattress and bedding deals

If you're looking to upgrade your bedding for the season this duvet set comes in over 15 colors to choose from and is made with 100% microfiber, says the brand. For under $25, you get the duvet cover and two pillow shams.

The brand describes these deep-pocket sheets as "buttery soft" and reviewers love them; they have over 19,000 five-star ratings. Don't miss out on this 65% off deal.

Coming in a pack of two, these medium-firm pillows are made of alternative down-filling, making them a good option for anyone with allergies. And they're currently on sale for $42.

Mattress sales are in full swing for the big three-day weekend; this memory foam mattress is an impressive 63% off! The brand says this option has a medium-firm comfort level and cooling technology.

According to the brand, this memory foam mattress is infused with charcoal to help keep odors and bacteria at bay. It has a medium firmness level and many reviewers raved about how comfortable it is.

Indoor furniture and decor deals

A simple area rug can really spruce up your living space. This option comes in a variety of sizes, including runners.

Whether you're looking for extra seating, a footrest or a trendy ottoman, this cotton pouf can be extremely versatile. It comes in a variety of colors to match different decors and you'll save about $20 during the sale.

This functional end table can be placed next to your favorite living room chair or you can swing it around to sit over your couch. It has a sleek modern design and a 20% off clearance tag.

Mirrors can be on the expensive side, but this large floor-length mirror is currently 46% off. It comes in different metal finishes such as black, gold, silver and more.

Memorial Day sales mean you can score steep discounts on big-ticket items, like this L-shaped sectional sofa — you'll save over $120. The brand says you can expect the cushions to be extremely soft, and the covers are removable.

Outdoor furniture deals

If you're looking to spruce up your outdoor space with a little greenery, this large planter is 38% off! According to the brand, it's extremely durable and reviewers say they love that it includes drainage holes.

You'll save 41% with these outdoor seat cushions during the clearance sale. Coming in over 10 colors, the brand says the fabric is easy to clean and won't get moldy or develop mildow.

This lounge set will make your backyard or pool deck feel like an outdoor oasis. The brand says the chairs have an ergonomic design and one reviewer describes sitting on them as though you're "floating on air." For $127, you get two chairs and a small table with cup holders.

If you really want to elevate your patio space, this swing set is perfect for backyard barbecue season and even just enjoying the outdoors. Coming in three colors, it features a canopy to shield you from the sun and other elements.

Kitchen appliance deals

While this deal might already be impressive for the air fryer, it also includes a six-piece knife set. The brand says you can expect even and quick heating on all of your favorite "fryable" foods, with less calories.

According to the brand, this nonstick cast iron skillet can be used for frying, sauteing, searing and more. It even features a handle making it easy to transfer between cooking spaces and the table.

This Ninja Foodi Grill really does it all. According to the brand, the temperature can reach up to 500 degrees with the ability to bake, air fry, roast, grill and more. Plus you can score it for 47% off, that's a $123 savings.

Coming in teal or black, this retro-style mini fridge is perfect for patios, small spaces or even college dorms. According to the brand, it features a separate freezer compartment and temperature control for both spaces.