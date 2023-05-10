HomeGoods is having a massive clearance sale: Save up to 83% off right now

If you're getting started on your spring cleaning or want to spruce up your space for the new season, chances are you're probably looking to replenish your home with kitchen essentials or new home decor. And what better place to find everything you need than HomeGoods?

The home furnishings chain is currently holding an impressive clearance sale with discounts on home decor, accent furniture, small kitchen items and more. If you're anything like us, we're already drawn to the store for the amazing prices on well-made items; they even share comparable pricing so you know you're getting a good deal!

From bakeware sets to comfortable bedding and even elevated accent pieces, we found deals up to 83% off. You can shop this article by category or scroll down to see all 16 of the best deals for your spring and summer home refresh.

HomeGoods kitchen items on sale

Make the daunting task of dishwashing easier with this handheld dish sponge, which features a button that dispenses soap straight from the sponge head. Grab this kitchen gadget for only $6!

No grill? No problem! This grill pan will let you cook up your favorite dishes right from your stovetop. According to the brand, the nonstick aluminum core provides even-heated cooking, plus it's dishwasher safe.

The brand says this heavy-cast braising pan is compatible with most stove stops and can be used in ovens up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, making it perfect for chillis, cobblers, casseroles and more.

Coming with four dinner plates and four salad plates, you'll be breaking out these turquoise plates for all of your summer dinner parties. They can be used both indoors and outdoors, too, says the brand.

If you're looking for a fun yet elevated dinnerware set for your table, this splatter-designed set by Martha Stewart comes with salad and dinner plates, bowls and drinking mugs. That's 16 pieces for under $40!

This five-piece ceramic-coated bakeware set has everything you need to cook up your favorite sweets. For under $40, you get two pie pans, a loaf pan and a sheet pan with a cooling rack.

HomeGoods decor items on sale

A small change like throw pillows can really elevate your interior decor. Add them to your living room couch, or use them on your patio chairs for some extra flair.

Whether you're looking to spruce up your dining room chairs or add a pop of color to your outdoor space, you can grab these brightly patterned chair pads for only $12.

If you're on the hunt for new "good towels," these gray and white cotton towels add a nice calming touch to your bathroom and are neutral enough to go with most decor.

Whether you need to store your throw blankets, books or other home knickknacks, this boho-style basket will look nice on a cube shelf or next to your end tables. Plus you'll save $13 during the clearance sale.

If you're bedding shopping for the new season, this cotton duvet set is a steal. It comes with two pillow shams and the duvet cover — for only $30.

If you ask us, this side table is what coastal grandmother dreams are made of. It's only 13-inches in diameter, making it a quaint place to stash your beverages or place a small table lamp. Not to mention, you'll save an impressive 71%.

This C table makes a great end table but can also function as a small desk for days when you want to work from your favorite couch or chair. It even has a built-in charging station to quickly plug in your phone or laptop.

Save a whopping 83% off on this wall mirror, which features a rattan wood-style frame to suit most decors. It's 25 inches in diameter; place it in an entryway or above your bedroom dresser.

This small boho-style lamp will normally set you back $200, but right now you can grab it for under $70! It has small carving details on a wood base and the lampshade is included, says the brand.

If you're looking to spruce up your living space for the season, a change as small as a new rug can make a huge difference.