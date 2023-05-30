75+ Memorial Day items still on deal — but hurry, you only have hours left for most

Memorial Day weekend has officially come to a close. While many spent the three-day weekend diving into pools, playing in the sand or soaking up the sun, others (aka, savvy shoppers) were taking advantage of the major markdowns retailers tend to offer during this time of year.

If you were too busy embracing the start of the summer season, and completely forgot to stock up and save on all of the essentials you'll need to enjoy it, don't worry! We've been keeping an eye out for the best Memorial Day sales that are still available, and after doing some more digging, we found deals on everything from tech to patio furniture. Keep reading for everything we know, including the best last-minute deals to shop before they're really gone.

What you can still shop on sale post Memorial Day

We're still seeing steep discounts across categories and even on high-priced items, from outdoor furniture to kitchen essentials to mattresses. Major retailers, including Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart, and bedding companies such as Nectar and Casper are all still offering discounts.

If you are looking to upgrade your mattress, retail experts previously told Shop TODAY that you can find mattress deals for up to 70% off through big-box retailers or individual mattress stores. And that's not all, the experts shared that May is the best time to buy summer clothing and other big-ticket items like kitchen appliances — which is great news if you're looking to finally upgrade your cooking space!

Below, we rounded up some of the best deals you can shop now. You'll find tons of steep discounts, from markdowns on outdoor furniture to spruce up your patio space to 82% off on kitchen tools.

Keep scrolling to check out over 75 deals, or shop this article by retailer and click on the links below:

Amazon | Walmart | Target | Macy's | Nordstrom | Aerie | Old Navy | Sephora | Dick's Sporting Goods | Levi's | Lululemon | Overstock | Home Depot | Lowe's | Wayfair | Great Jones | Best Buy | Mattress deals | More sales

Amazon Memorial Day sales to shop now

Amazon's Memorial Day sale includes great discounts across categories like skin care, home gadgets and more.

Stretch marks? Scars? Dark spots? This bestselling body oil is designed to help fade them all. Made for all skin types, the fast-absorbing and non-comedogenic oil contains vitamin A oil, vitamin E oil, chamomile oil, sunflower oil and more skin-friendly oils that the brand says help promote skin renewal and hydrate skin.

Tired of running around the house looking for the one available outlet, so you can charge your phone? When you have this wall charger, you'll never have that problem again. It features five AC outlets and four USB charger ports, so there are plenty of places for you to plug in. And at such an affordable price (it's currently 40% off), you might as well get one for every room in your house.

Snag a versatile pair of shorts for less than $20, thanks to this deal! Shoppers love the durable feel and variety of colors you shop in sizes 0-20.

This time of year, we typically start trading our go-to leggings for a pair of comfortable and breathable biker shorts. And these ones, which are 22% off, are said to be moisture-wicking, breathable, squat-proof and compressive. Plus, they have pockets! What more could you ask for?

Whether you've got travel plans or simply need a new gym bag, this sleek backpack boasts plenty of room for the essentials — and it's on sale for 43% off.

If your home internet needs a little boost, this WiFi extender provides up to 1200 square feet and allows you to have up to 20 devices connected to it, says the brand.

Right now, you can grab this No. 1 bestseller for under $25. According to the brand, the shoes are shock-absorbent and will mold to your feet to provide maximum support; the brand says a hair dryer can help speed up the process for a customizable fit.

You can grab these No.1 bestselling shapewear shorts at 33% off. According to the brand, these smoothing shorts can be worn under dresses, pants and more.

Crocs are another bestselling shoe that you'll want to wear all summer long. But they're not just trendy; according to experts, the shoes are actually pretty good for your feet too. They're lightweight, will hug your arches and are comfortable to slip on, so they're great for anyone who stands for most of the day.

A T-shirt dress is the unsung hero of spring and summer attire — it's comfortable while leaving you feeling stylish and put together. This option comes in over 60 colors and is currently 38% off.

Big news! You can shop Gap favorites on Amazon now. And even in more exciting news, many of them are on sale this weekend. So you can score this classic denim jacket and other must-haves for 50% off.

You can grab a pair of Apple's beloved AirPods for less than $100 this weekend. The second generation model of the earbuds is designed to provide high-quality sound and more than 24 hours of total listening time.

Upgrade your home cleaning with this wifi-enabled robot vacuum. According to the brand, the vacuum can learn your home through a smart map system and allows you to set a cleaning schedule for it, so you don't have to remember when it's cleaning time.

Walmart Memorial Day sales to shop now

You might be too late to shop Walmart's Memorial Day sales, but that doesn't mean you can't find discounts just as good. Right now, the retailer is offering "sizzling savings" on thousands of products for summer and is also taking up to 65% off its weekly flash deals across all categories.

This stylish straw tote bag is only $25 dollars, that's just about 68% off! You can pack it with your essentials for your next beach day or pair it with your everyday summer outfits.

Since it's officially the unofficial start of summer, that means it's time to start stocking up on new swimsuits. This one-piece option from Cupshe features removable cups and moderate backside coverage, says the brand.

This wildly popular and older version of the Shop TODAY Beauty Award winner is currently under $40. According to the brand, the hot airbrush will give you a salon-worthy blowout and gorgeous volume with minimal heat damage.

This five-piece cooking set has a unique feature: Detachable handles. According to the brand, this allows you to easily store and stack the pots, and even display them nicely on the dining room table.

With summer travel on the horizon, you might be looking to grab some new luggage. This carry-on piece comes in fun bright hues and a fully-lined inner zipper enclosure, says the brand. Grab it now for only $41.

This 16-piece knife set has everything you need for home cooking and upcoming barbecues, and it's a whopping 82% off! According to the brand, the knives are hand-polished and feature sharp precision.

Target Memorial Day sales to shop now

You're in luck! A few of Target's Memorial Day deals are still available to shop. Plus, the retailer has extended its sale on outdoor furniture (select pieces are up to 30% off!) through June 3.

If you're looking to upgrade your outdoor furniture, these neutral woven chairs will suit most decors. Plus the brand says the material is both rust- and water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about bringing them in on rainy days.

This time of year, we typically start swapping our hot lattes for iced beverages that will keep us cool on our commute. Luckily, this single-serve coffee maker allows you to brew iced coffee in minutes. Plus, it has a hot coffee function too, so you can switch up your brew depending on how you're feeling.

Target is currently slashing prices on outdoor furniture, making it the perfect excuse to upgrade your patio and backyard. This four-piece patio set comes with a love seat, two chairs and a matching table — you can grab the entire set for about $200.

Save almost $175 on this super-stunning, uniquely shaped statement chair. Not only is this clearly designed to be a conversation starter in your outdoor space, it's also a customer favorite with over 1,100 ratings — 82% off which give it a five-star rating. One reviewer even said it's so gorgeous, they went back and bought a second.

Macy's Memorial Day sales to shop now

Macy's Memorial Day sale is still going strong (until tonight!), with up to 40% off everything from shoes to accessories to furniture. You can also shop up to 70% off "dress-up looks" during the retailer's Flash Sale.

With a two-inch platform wedge and stylish design, these sandals feature the famous Dr. Scholl's comfort technology, so you can wear them on all your summer adventures. Plus you'll save $35!

Whether you're shopping for office wear or everyday looks, we have a feeling you'll want to wear these high-waist pants all season long. Grab them now for 40% off during Macy's sales. But hurry! Sizes are going fast.

Traveling this summer? Don't miss your chance to grab a new suitcase for an impressive discount. According to the brand, it features smooth and high-performance wheels and it's water resistant.

You can save $375 on this 12-piece cookware set, designed by the unofficial queen of the kitchen, Martha Stewart. You can choose between three color schemes (blue, red and gray), all of which include several pots and pans, a Dutch oven, a cast iron skillet, a steamer insert and a cookie sheet.

Nordstrom Memorial Day sales to shop now

Nordstrom kicked off its massive Half-Yearly Sale and is offering discounts of up to 60% on fashion and beauty favorites.

The dry summer season is here, which means finding a good facial moisturizer is key for your skin. According to the brand, the formula is designed for men with melanin in their skin, but can also be used for all skin types.

An elegant, flowy top is a must-have for summer, especially if you're someone who's constantly feeling "I don't know what to wear" stress. This ruffled number will quickly become your go-to, especially since it's easy to pair with practically any jean, trouser or skirt already in your closet.

Easy, breezy and comfortable, linen pieces are staples in our wardrobes this time of year. And these pants are bound to become some of your favorites. Made from a linen blend material, they feature a high-rise fit and wide-leg design that make them perfect for work or lazy days at home.

Step into summer in style with this pair of raffia sandals. Between the woven texture and angled heel, we can't keep our eyes off of them.

Aerie Memorial Day sales to shop now

Right now, Aerie is offering 50% off all swimsuits plus free shipping on swimwear, too! If you've already got your swimsuits for the season, you can also shop pieces from the brand's "Pool to Party" line for 40% off.

We're loving the bright feel of this bright hoodie. It features an open neckline, rib trim and a drawcord for an adjustable fit.

This chic one-piece is on deal for just $30 right now and comes in red, blue and black. It is made with a UPF 50 protective fabric and boasts full bottom coverage.

Here's a cover-up you can take from the beach to the backyard! The gauze look gives it a breezy, summer-ready feel while the denim-inspired color makes it nice enough to wear to a casual dinner with friends.

Old Navy Memorial Day sales to shop now

Old Navy is marking down summer must-haves across its site by up to 35% at checkout, so you can score tees, shorts, swimsuits and more for as little as $5.

Stylish, versatile and soft? Say less! There are so many reasons to love this dress, and its $10 price tag is just one. We can imagine you wearing this to work or drinks with friends, just throw on a jacket and you'll be good to go.

We just found your new favorite swim bottoms for your summer travels! These ones are designed with a flattering high-waist and built-in sun protection. Plus, they're just $10 right now! At such an affordable price, you might as well grab a couple of the fun color options.

You can never have too many tank tops, especially as the weather warms up. And right now, you can get this basic tank for $10! It comes in nine different shades, so you can brighten up your wardrobe with the orange Wild Papaya or go with the easy-to-style Black Jack.

A jean jacket is a must-have for the summer season, as it can be worn to the beach, at the office, to the park and just about anywhere else.

Sephora Memorial Day sales to shop now

While Sephora's Memorial Day sale is over, we still found some goods at a great discount.

Use these double-sided puffs to exfoliate and tone your skin this summer. According to the brand, they're non-absorbent and incredibly soft.

All of the more than 60 shades and finishes of this full-coverage concealer are currently on sale. The brand says that the formula won't cake or crease, so your skin stays looking fresh all day long.

Get a taste of luxury with this sampler, which is on deal for 29% off. It includes favorites from Gucci, Kérastase, Pat McGrath Labs and more.

Dick's Sporting Goods Memorial Day sales to shop now

Well, that wasn't long. Post-Memorial Day, the retailer is dropping up to 50% off select styles during its Summer Savings Event. You can save on activewear, outdoor essentials and more summer must-haves from brands like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour through June 1.

Stay hydrated no matter where you are with this bottle from Hydro Flask. It's marked down to less than $20 during the sale.

Getting a head start on your Father's Day shopping? Grab Dad this golf polo. It's designed with moisture-wicking and anti-odor fabric to keep him cool and comfortable on the course.

Birkenstocks for less than $100? Yes, please! The podiatrist-approved Arizona sandals are said to provide arch support and stability. This metallic version feels like a dressier option than the standard leather sandals, so you can pair them with a dress or jumpsuit.

Hurry! This pair of Hoka's viral and podiatrist-loved running shoes are marked down during the sale. But given their popularity, we have a feeling this deal won't last long.

Levi's Memorial Day sales to shop now

Denim refresh, anyone? Levi's is hosting a site-wide sale (which ends in a couple of hours, so get shopping!), so you can save 40% on all of its jeans, jackets and more. To make things even better, the brand is taking an extra 50% off sale styles.

Looking to go bold this summer? Luckily, black never goes out of style (even during the summer), and this denim shirt is the perfect style to rock on chillier days.

When you think of classic jeans, you likely think of Levi's 501 Originals. (They were the first-ever style of blue jeans, after all.) The 501s have been around since 1873 and are still a staple to this day, so when you add them to your wardrobe, you can rest assured that you'll never have to worry about them going out of style.

One shopper had us practically sold when they called this the "Best. Jacket. Ever." But the rest of their review really sealed the deal for us. "90’s aesthetic? Check. Oversized BF fit? Check. Heavyweight but comfy? Check. Love it!"

Lululemon Memorial Day sales to shop now

OK, Lululemon may not technically be having a Memorial Day sale, the brand's We Made Too Much section is filled with too many good discounts to not mention it here. Below, we're sharing some of our favorites.

There's a good reason why so many people rave about Lululemon's Align leggings — they really check every box. They're designed with a weightless feel, and "buttery soft" material and are said to hug every curve for a flattering fit.

Just need a little support for your workout? Try this soft sports bra, which is said to be perfect for yoga and other low-impact activities. Right now, you can grab certain shades as low as $39.

Tennis skirts aren't just for the courts anymore! You can wear this sporty skort for every activity from pickleball games to strolls around your neighborhood.

Overstock Memorial Day sales to shop now

Overstock is still marking down millions of items, according to the retailer, during its Last Chance Memorial Day Clearance sale. You can expect up to 70% off on rugs, up to 40% on outdoor decor and more.

You'll soon be on your way to filling your home with greenery this season! This planter comes in various sizes to house all different types of plants. Made for indoor or outdoor use, it's said to be durable and crack-proof.

Refresh your bedroom with this new duvet set for summer. According to the brand, it's hypoallergenic, machine washable and crafted with a "superior" weave for breathability.

A rug has the power to transform a space, and we found a chic 4' x 6' option for almost 50% off. From the minimalist design to the low pile, we're loving the classic feel of this living room essential.

Upgrade your backyard setup with this umbrella. Available in a range of color options, it will help keep your outdoor lounging area cool and shaded on hot days. It even has a crank-and-tilt system, so you can adjust your coverage as the sun moves.

Home Depot Memorial Day sales to shop now

You can still grab impressive deals on large appliances (which are up to 30% off), outdoor grills and more during Home Depot's Summer Appliance Savings event.

There's no better way to prepare for patio season than by upgrading your space with a new outdoor grill. Featuring two levels of cooking grids, the brand says you can expect even heating and up to 562 square inches of cooking space.

Home Depot is running a "Super Savings" event, where you can score big discounts on home and outdoor essentials. According to the brand, this sleek microwave features up to 1000-watt cooking power for fast and even cooking. Ahead of the major shopping season, you can currently grab it for 43% off.

Coming with a choice of control-top or front control buttons, you'll save 41% off this stainless steel dishwasher. According to the brand, it can adjust wash settings based on how dirty your dishes are and can dry them three times faster, thanks to the dry boost feature.

Memorial Day is for big-ticket appliances, and right now, Home Depot is marking down this stainless steel refrigerator by over $900! It features four levels of shelving for bulk items and rollout freezer storage.

Lowe's Memorial Day sales to shop now

During Lowe's Memorial Day savings event, which runs through June 7, you can save up to 40% on patio furniture, home appliances, tools and more.

It's backyard barbecue season and you can save $50 off this 30-inch grill. According to the brand, it features a stainless steel warming rack and cast iron grates that makes it easy to clean.

Big sale weekends are a great time to grab major home appliances. But ahead of the shopping weekend, you can save $200 on this high-performance washing machine. According to the brand, it's made to clean small loads in just 30 minutes.

For under $500, you can grab this great deal on an electric dryer, too. Featuring AutoDry and wrinkle-shield functions, the brand says it even has the capability to dry heavy loads.

Wayfair Memorial Day sales to shop now

Wayfair's Memorial Day Clearance sale is still allowing you to save up to 70% off on furniture, home essentials and more.

WayDays is just around the corner and right now, the retailer is offering early deals! Coffee lovers will be excited to see this markdown on a single-serve coffee brewer. Depending on your preference, it comes with a pod holder for coffee grounds and the brand says it's also compatible with K-cups.

A simple area rug is an easy way to elevate any space. Coming in rectangle, round or runner options, and depending on the size, you can save up to 71% on this Kelly Clarkson Home option.

This retro-inspired rocking chair is a relaxing addition to any living room or nursery. According to the brand, the seat and back are extremely comfortable and it's designed with a soft velvet fabric. Not to mention, it's currently 49% off!

If you're looking for a new vacuum this Memorial Day weekend, this fan-favorite Dyson is currently 30% off (!). According to the brand, it has a powerful suction system to pick up dust, pet hair and other dirt and allergens.

Great Jones Memorial Day sales to shop now

Great Jones' Memorial Day deals have come and gone, but we found a few must-haves still currently on sale (no code required).

Right now, you can score this bakeware duo for under $100. Reviewers say they love the retro design almost as much as the dishes' quality, deep-pan size and convenient handles.

These Dutch ovens can go from stovetop (or oven) to table side with ease — they're so sleek! Coming in four colorways, each pot is made of cast iron and is perfect for a variety of recipes, from casseroles to roast chicken.

Best Buy Memorial Day deals to shop now

Right now you can save up to 40% on major household appliances as well as steep deals on popular electronics.

During Memorial Day sales, you can score these bestselling Apple AirPods for under $200! According to the rand, this generation features strong noise cancellation and up to six hours of straight listening time.

If you're looking to update your viewing experience, you can grab this 50-Inch ultra high-definition TV for under $250! According to the brand, you'll have access to all of your favorite streaming apps with built-in Fire TV.

Right now, you can save $200 on this Lenovo laptop. According to the brand, it has up to 8 GB of memory and can be used for daily work, gaming and more.

Best Buy is marking down major household appliances, which includes $700 off this Samsung refrigerator. It features a classic and sleek design with separate vertical doors for freezer and fridge space.

Memorial Day mattress sales to shop now

If you're looking for a mattress now, we're already seeing some great deals across a variety of retailers. According to the brand, this 12-inch mattress features gel memory foam to offer lumbar support. You can grab it now for $260 on Amazon!

According to the brand, this mattress features an open-cell design to help keep you cool throughout the night, plus the brand mentions you can expect optimal support — no matter what position you sleep in.

During Nectar's "Bedroom and Bloom" sale, you can score this memory foam mattress for under $700. According to the brand, it's perfect for every type of sleeper and you can even try it at home for 365 days.

You'll save 20% on select Casper mattresses this Memorial Day. According to the brand, The Casper features the signature memory foam and can help keep you cool through the night.

You'll save $150 off this award-winning hybrid mattress, which offers cooling technology and optimal support. Right now, you can score a queen size for under $1000.

Ahead of the shopping weekend, Amerisleep is offering $450 off their mattresses. According to the brand, this option features medium-firm comfort and will help promote healthy spinal alignment.

More extended Memorial Day sales to shop