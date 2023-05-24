In case you missed the excitement over Nordstrom's "secret" sale, the retailer is back with the very public and exciting Half-Yearly Sale. Just in time for the three-day weekend, Nordstrom is jumping in on the Memorial Day weekend sales and offering up to 60% off on major brands — and you have until June 4th to shop these amazing deals.

Whether you're looking to score a new pair of sandals for summer, grab a few wardrobe staples like linen pants or upgrade your beauty routine with skin care must-haves, we scoured through some seasonal essentials that you'll want to stock up on. From Clinque's fan-favorite SPF foundation to trendy "dad" sandals, keep scrolling to check out our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

Norstrom Half-Yearly Sale Fashion Deals Under $50

If you’re in need of a new wardrobe staple, this cotton-blend crewneck comes in four colors and is currently $11. In that case, we’ll be grabbing one in every color.

This dotted wrap dress is a great summer option for dinner with friends, casual outtings and more. According to the brand, it features a ruffle trim and is made of 100% polyester. Plus it’s under $25!

These flowy pants are made of 55% linen, making them the perfect breezy pair of pants for the season, and right now select colors are only $35. Featuring an ankle-length cut, you’ll be reaching for these all summer long.

Upgrade your seasonal wardrobe with these high-waist linen-blend pants, which are currently 33% off. They’re extremely versatile; you can dress them up with an oversized blazer for work, or your favorite tee or tank for a more casual look.

If you’re looking to jazz up your wardrobe, these ruffle sleeves are extremely fun without being overbearing. Coming in colors like hot pink or classic white, you can grab select colors at 50% off.

The dad sandal has remained on-trend this year and if you haven’t tried it out for yourself yet, now’s your chance to grab a pair for 39% off. Featuring a two-inch platform, the sandal has a cushioned sole for all-day comfort and adjustable straps for a custom fit, says the brand.

These stylish, braided-strap shoes can be worn poolside or dressed up for a summertime dinner. Coming in classic shades or bold hues, you can score select colors at 40% off.

Norstrom Half-Yearly Sale Fashion Deals

If you’re looking for some new summertime officewear, these open-back loafers will look chic with sleek trousers or your favorite jeans. Right now you can grab select colors at 40% off.

This oversized blazer is the perfect workwear option, or you can even dress up your favorite denim for a night out. Choose from classic black, green, ivory and more.

Maxis and summer go hand-in-hand. Grab this cotton- and elastane-blend option, which has a flowy-tier design. You can dress it up with heels for a night out, or pair it with white sneakers while you’re out and about.

Whether you’re team mom jeans or skinny jeans, you get the best of both worlds with this pair. Featuring a flattering high waist, the brand says this cropped style is made of 99% cotton and 1% elastane, so you can expect a comfortable, stretchy fit.

Norstrom Half-Yearly Sale Beauty Deals Under $50

According to the brand, this gentle face wash is a great option for anyone with eczema or dry skin since it's formulated with soothing and anti-inflammatory ingredients such as tea tree oil. The brand also mentions these ingredients can help restore the skin's natural moisture barrier.

Treat yourself to some self care with these soothing sheet masks. Coming in a pack of three, each mask has a different purpose depending on which skin concern you're looking to target: hydration, calming or radiance.

A classic red lip can be worn year-round and if you're in need of new lipstick, this MAC option is infused with argan oil to keep your lips hydrated, says the brand.

You can grab this highly-rated mascara for $16! According to the brand, you can expect longer and bolder lashes with this hypoallergenic formula.

This multi-functional foundation not only offers moderate coverage with SPF 15 but also the brand says it's formulated to help reduce the appearance of dark spots — it's skin care and makeup in one! And you'll save 30% during Nordstrom's sale.

For $41 you get an eyeshadow palette with 13 colors, a full-size makeup remover and mascara — which is a pretty amazing deal. And this is one of those eyeshadow palettes where you'll wear every color, too.

Upgrade your skin care routine with this leave-on liquid exfoliant. According to the brand, this AHA treatment will help remove dead skin cells leaving your skin looking smoother over time.