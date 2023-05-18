Nice try, Nordstrom, but you can't hide a good sale from our editors, even if you're keeping it on the DL.

The fashion, beauty and home brand secretly rolled out limited-time deals right under our noses. The "secret" sale section happens to have thousands (yes, thousands) of discounts on summer-ready styles, elegant accessories, must-have skin care and so much more. Seriously, we've already found half-off markdowns on the perfect return-to-office blazer (from Vince Camuto, no less) and a microcurrent facial device for less than $200.

So, the secret's out! And we only thought it fair to share our favorite finds with our readers. Check out all the noteworthy deals we discovered below ... and spread the word!

Nordstrom limited-time fashion deals

A sparkling accessory is always an easy way to elevate a look or take it from day to night. And we firmly believe these multi-color Kate Spade studs will make the perfect addition to any party outfit.

Why wear one hoop when you can get a trio? With these, you get triple the style, but not triple the cost; the 18-karat gold pair is currently on sale for 25% off.

It may be 2023, but '90s-inspired fashion has been making a mighty comeback. From belt bags to low-rise pants and now, these chunky platform sandals. When you're in the mood to rock a three-inch wedge heel, these shoes should be your first choice.

In my opinion, you can never spend too much on comfort, but with this secret Nordstrom sale going on, you won't have that problem. Take these lounge pants, which have a slim fit and are said to be so comfy they have "velvety soft" in the name.

This textured top has an elegant and versatile look you can effortlessly pair with denim, a flowy skirt, chino short or your nicest trousers. It comes in three stunning colors, all of which feature a trendy square neckline and slightly ballooned short sleeves.

This dress will make you want to plan outdoor picnics and strolls through a garden. Everything about this outfit screams spring and summer, from its adorable fluttered sleeves to its flowing silhouette. We're especially in love with the front and back paneling, as well as the hidden pockets.

Did we just find your new go-to summer sandal? We can imagine anyone wearing these shoes — described as "industrial chic" — with a swimsuit and sarong, a dress or even some denim shorts with a flowy top. Plus, it comes in four neutral shades to match all of your favorite seasonal looks.

Walk with confidence (and style) while wearing these cool sandals that successfully combine fashion and function. They feature sleek suede straps and a criss-cross design combined with an Ortholite footbed and a sawtooth sole for extra grippage.

This Shop TODAY editor-favorite brand never ceases to amaze us. So when we see a pair of its super-comfortable and flattering jeans on sale, we shout that deal from the rooftops.

Finding work attire that doesn't dampen your personal style can be a struggle, especially when on a budget. However, this Vince Camuto blazer might be the perfect find; it has a single-breasted silhouette, notched lapels, a this-means-business bold black color and it's 55% off right now.

Nordstrom limited-time beauty deals

This brand has a reputation for producing some killer eyeshadow palettes, and we're obsessed with the mini version full of "pretty-in-pink" hues. We also can't believe it's 40% off right now.

Everyone smiles bigger and brighter when they have whiter teeth to show off. Give your pearly whites an even pearlier touchup with these perfecting ampoules, which are designed to fight stains (and bad breath) in a single-dose treatment.

According to the brand, this eye balm can nourish, brighten and tighten your skin at the same time, thanks to ingredients like rosehip oil, rosewater, caffeine and probiotic extracts.

Sometime, your hair just needs a good tonic, especially if it's feeling dull and lacking volume. This treatment is designed to thicken your hair and give you a fuller 'do.

To give yourself the perfect blowout, you'll need to equip yourself with the right tools. This ceramic-coated round brush features heat-resistant bristles and a vented body, which allows air to circulate so hair can dry faster, according to the brand.

When you put time and energy into a makeup look, you're going to want to make sure that look doesn't budge. Enter: Bobbi Brown's pressed setting powder, a finishing product that presses into your foundation to set and smooth. It's said to have a lightweight texture and skin-refining ingredients.

Quality skin care can get pretty pricey, but Clinique is helping shoppers look on the bright side with this appropriately named skin set that's on sale for 20% off. The limited-edition kit comes with a dark spot corrector, an exfoliating scrub and a de-puffing eye cream.

If you want to introduce a facial toning tool to your skin care routine, NuFace has a starter kit to help you begin your journey to healthier, more youthful skin. It comes with the brand's popular microcurrent contouring device, two types of activators and an application brush.