We're shopping pros — here are 10 deals our editors are adding to their carts this week

Memorial Day is quickly approaching and the deals are already rolling in.

And as shopping editors, we're always ready to take advantage of a good discount. So many members of the Shop TODAY team have already been scrolling through the many sales that are already live to find steep savings on items that we've been pining after.

From cookware to tech, here are the Memorial Day deals that Shop TODAY editors are planning on adding to their carts this week.

Memorial Day deals TODAY editors are shopping

While this may not be the most exciting Memorial Day purchase that I'll be making, it's a necessary one. A recent visit from my sister made me realize that I'm pretty strapped for outlet space in my apartment. But this handy gadget will practically quadruple the number of plugs available to me on any given outlet. Since it's currently under $16, I'm debating grabbing two: One for my kitchen and one for next to my bed.

I recently got my ears re-pierced after letting the holes close up as a teenager. The main reason why I did it was so that I could rock a pair of stylish gold hoops like these. So now that the piercings are fully healed, I'm adding these to my cart ASAP. They're simple, chic and one Shop TODAY writer said that she was able to wear them for two weeks straight without noticing any tarnishing or irritation.

As the weather heats up, I've found myself in desperate need of a pair of shorts that are easy to style, versatile and appropriate enough to wear to the office. And these ones seem like they'd check all those boxes. They're heavily marked down during Gap's current sale, as is almost everything on its site — the retailer is marking down sunny day apparel by 60% and taking 40% off everything else.

Old Navy's deals are not to be missed! Right now, you can score discounts on fashion must-haves across the board. Plus, when you add items to your cart, you'll get an extra 30% off (even if it's already discounted). I'm eyeing these jeans, which are said to have a smidge of stretch for a "broken-in feel" and a trendy wide-leg design. Plus, I've been looking for a pair of true black jeans (which are surprisingly hard to find), and this price is the best I've seen on my hunt.

It's not every day that Sunday Riley's products go on sale. I've been waiting for a good deal to restock on this formula from the brand — and I finally found one during Dermstore's Summer Sale. I have never gotten more compliments on my skin than when I was religiously using this formula. (Seriously, people, repeatedly used the word "glowing.") It features ingredients like pomegranate seed oil, vitamin C, golden turmeric and evening primrose oil, which are said to help reduce redness, replenish moisture and give you that glowy look. Just don't forget to use the code SUN at checkout to save.

Senior SEO editor Jess Bender says that she's had her current baking sheets for about a decade and their "age is showing." So she's hoping to upgrade to some new ones from Oxo. This set is currently marked down by nearly 30%. They feature a textured pattern on the bottom, which the brand says helps ensure even baking.

Commerce editor Vivien Moon is planning on grabbing this frying pan set, which is currently marked down by 40%. According to the brand, the pans have an aluminum core base, which helps to distribute heat so your food cooks quickly and evenly. Plus, they have a nonstick finish to help foods slide right off.

SEO associate editor Kamari Stewart is in the market for a wireless Ring camera for her new apartment, and she's in luck, because this one is marked down by 30% ahead of the holiday weekend. It can be used inside or outside your house and is designed to let you see, hear or even speak to people from your phone or tablet. It can be placed on a flat surface or mounted to a wall.

Editorial assistant Shannon Garlin says that her old vacuum just isn't cutting it anymore, so she has one on her wish list. She says she's "manifesting something Shark-worthy" and I found just the deal for her. This popular "ultra light," bagless model is marked down by $100 at multiple retailers. It's designed with powerful suction to help you deep clean carpets and remove dirt from bare floors. It also has an anti-allergen dusting brush, which the brand says captures fine dust and allergens.

Shop TODAY editorial director Alexandra Deabler was inspired to add this internet-loved AC to her wishlist after hearing market assistant Audrey Ekman rave about it. And right now, the brand is having its biggest savings event of the year, so the unit is heavily marked down. The modern gadget is designed to be more sleek and stylish than your average AC eyesore. Not to mention, the brand says that it's easy to install, has a remote control (and can connect to an app on your phone) and even comes with a risk-free trial period so you can test it out for up to 30 days and get a full refund if you don't love it.

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May. This year, Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 29.