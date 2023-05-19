REI's having an 85th anniversary sale - shop deals on Birkenstock, Stanley and more

REI, or Recreation Equipment Inc., is turning 85! To celebrate this milestone, dozens of products from well-loved brands such as Birkenstock, Cotopaxi, prAna, Hydro Flask, Stanley and more are on sale.

REI members receive exclusive discounts and deals, by using the code ANNI23. Plus, they can receive 20% off of one full-priced item with the same code.

From gear like tents and outdoor cooking sets to clothing such as running shorts and fleece joggers, you can shop the sale until May 29. Stock up on all of the equipment, gear and accessories needed for any upcoming summer vacations or outdoor activities.

REI Gear on Sale

Packing cubes have become more popular in recent years, and serve as a way to keep your clothing, shoes and accessories organized while traveling. This cube is available in three different sizes — 10, 15 and 25 liters — and is made with recycled polyester and nylon fabrics, meaning one swipe with a cleaning wipe and it's clean again.

These viral water bottles were dubbed the "next" emotional support water bottle, and consumers love them because of their internal straw. Simply pop open the cap, revealing the straw. Or, you can twist open the top to drink without a straw.

"I love the option of either sipping through the straw or chugging. It's just well-designed," said one reviewer. Another one noted that their Owala has been bumped and dropped dozens of times, with little to no denting.

This 9-piece set includes the basic supplies necessary to make meals outside, from silverware to a stainless steel pan. This easy-to-clean, silicone set is perfect for camping or tailgating.

Reviewers love this set because it's "simple," "no frills" and "long-lasting." Bon Appetit!

Stay hydrated for any adventure with a new water bottle. Rarely can you find a quality water bottle without breaking the bank, but during REI's anniversary sale, score a Hydro Flask water bottle or accessory at a good discount.

Available in nine colors, this 32-ounce water bottle is not only resistant to leaks, but keeps water ice cold for up to 24 hours.

Grab your adventure buddy and give your legs a break from hiking with this hammock, which offers double the space. It's available in 14 color-blocking patterns and in a singles option, if you prefer to hammock on your own.

Reveiwers love this hammock because it's "easy to set up and super comfortable."

Rarely do Birkenstocks go on sale, but when they do, they're impossible to pass up. This camouflage-patterned pair is available in the classic two-strap Arizona style, and reviewers are fans because they're comfortable and well-made.

Save over $50 on a new pair of running shoes just in time for the summer. These Saucony trail running shoes have moderate cushioning, according to the brand, and have rock plates on the inside, to ensure stability while running on rugged terrain.

Reviewers with a natural high arch rave about these sneakers, noting that they're "supportive."

Available in five different colors, you can opt for a neutral or add a pop of color. Mesh uppers ensure that sweat doesn't get trapped, and that feet stay dry after running through puddles or creeks.

Reviewers with wide feet adore these shoes, as there's still room for toes to spread out comfortably, while still providing a slim fit.

Score one of Altra's most popular and well-loved hiking boots on sale. Not only is the terracotta color popular with hikers, but they love them because of the height of the upper, meaning your feet and ankles remain super secure.

Plus, they're light, weighing in at less than 2 pounds, making them great for backpacking and multi-day hikes.

Keep feet secure on hikes thanks to the height on these boots, which covers your ankles to help prevent twisting. The included EVA footbed ensures feet stay comfortable for any amount of miles you clock, and the breathable mesh on the upper prevents sweat from getting trapped.

"They were comfortable, no break-in period, no blisters or sore spots," said one reviewer, who just bought their second pair after hiking 200 miles in their first pair.

REI Clothing on Sale

For less than $10, dress this kids flannel up or down depending on the activity. Available in either a green or red buffalo plaid pattern, this button-up is both thick and soft, making it perfect for wintry days.

Available in three colors and patterns, and inclusive sizing with sizes up to 3X, this running tank is made with a nylon and spandex blend, meaning it helps wick and dry sweat faster. Reviewers named this their "go-to" running tee, adding, "wow, it's almost like you're wearing nothing. No weird seams, no high neck, no constricting fabric — just a perfect shirt."

Prefer to run at night when the temperatures are cooler and running trails are less busy? This tee includes reflectivity, so drivers and cyclists can easily spot you. Reviewers love this T-shirt because it "wicks off sweat very well," and is "definitely a quality item."

Hiking in scorching heat? These shorts will come in handy, thanks to the partial elastane material, which makes them stretchy for scaling large rocks and jumping over creeks.

Reviewers love these shorts because they're "a very good value and one that gives preference to comfort and relaxed style than to faddish fabrics or styles."

Available in three different colors, these shorts feature a nylon fabric that is both breathable and durable — two important factors for long runs. With four pockets, feel free to store keys, a couple of cards and a phone during your run.

"These are my new most favorite shorts ever," said one reviewer, adding that "the big split allows them to flow and not chafe."

Don't get caught unprepared in bad weather with this protective rain jacket, available in 12 different colors, from navy to a sunflower yellow. Made with nylon and featuring 2.5 layers of protection, this jacket folds into its hood when not in use, making it easy to pack for those "just in case" days.

Add a fun pop of color to your WFH or errand-running outfits with these fleece joggers from Cotopaxi. With four colors on sale, you're sure to score the best deal on these comfy, cozy and warm pants. They have two large front pockets and a zippered back pocket, so there's space for your essentials as well.

"Fit, plush, well done for couch or out and about," said one reviewer, who also wore them "under a shell for cold weather outdoor hikes."

REI Accessories on Sale

If you haven't yet hopped on the hip pack trend, now's the time! This spacious, durable option is available in three different colors, including burnt orange, black and gray. Made with nylon and polyester, if it gets dirty, simply swipe a cleaning wipe over it and it's back to new.

Wear it across your body or at your hip thanks to the adjustable strap.

For protection on the bike trails, a helmet is a must-have. This one from Bontrager is now over 50% off, and is adjustable so you get a secure fit.

Reviewers love this lightweight helmet because the comfort and quality is amazing for how affordable it is.

Available in four different colorways, this hat from Cotopaxi includes a wide brim that helps to shield your eyes from the sun. The breathable mesh also helps to prevent a sweaty scalp and hairline, meaning you'll still look presentable after long walks and hikes.

"Lightweight hat that is versatile," said one reviewer. "Easy to clean. Well designed and easy to store in a pack."

Prevent your scalp from getting sunburned with this hat that provides UPF 50 protection. Available in five different colors, you can choose a color that'll help you stand out amongst the hikers and green trees.

With an adjustable strap to secure it at a preferred length, this hat is "light, cool, [has a] wide brim, and comfortable," said one reviewer.

While these are on the more expensive side when it comes to insoles, comfort and support isn't something you should skimp on. Whether you're walking from place to place or running throughout the airport, these insoles help reduce foot pain, according to reviewers.

Shield your eyes from the sun while partaking in paddle boarding, kayaking, hiking or simply wear them for style. These polarized sunglasses are now 25% off, yet block 100% of UV light according to the brand.

"They're lightweight, comfortable and stylish," said one reviewer, with another one adding that they're "my favorite go-to sunglasses."