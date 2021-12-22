9 last-minute gifts kids of all ages will love

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you couldn't get your hands on the hottest toys for the holiday season this year, you're not completely out of luck. Kids might not be the easiest to shop for, so some help is appreciated when it comes to tots, toddlers and tweens — and the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio is lending a hand to anyone still searching for toys.

Stephanie Oppenheim, co-founder of the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio, joined TODAY to share last-minute toy finds that you can find at your local store, or in some cases, order online. These picks don't just make a great gift for the little recipient, though. Most of these toys can be enjoyed by kids of all ages (including kids at heart) who might be stopping by for the holidays.

From crafts to fun games, Oppenheim has last-minute picks that feel anything but last-minute. Keep reading to see what's worth grabbing before they're gone.

Last-minute gifts for kids

Keep tweens busy with a craft that will keep them occupied for hours. While you might not remember bracelet-making to be the easiest craft you did growing up, this kit (both the deluxe and original version) makes it a breeze, according to Oppenheim. It comes with several different colorful skeins that they can use to create bright accessories with, plus you can always pick up additional styles at the craft store.

Ornaments made by little kids are a classic family keepsake. This kit comes with six porcelain ornaments in shapes like stars and wreaths, a paintbrush, ribbon, 12 paints and an instruction guide for mixing paints.

The Hess truck looks a little different this year. This large cargo plane lights up but also has a hidden surprise — with the press of a button, they can reveal a jet inside the larger cargo plane! They can use the hidden ramp to remove the jet and have two toys to play with for the price of one.

Great for preschoolers who love pretend play, this diner set has all the props they need to take their family's orders. It includes menus, a guest check, play money, food and drinks. It's an Oppenheim Blue Chip award winner, which is given to classic toys that are still very much loved today.

Muggles, witches and wizards alike are sure to get a kick out of this fun game. They can put their magical memory to the test as they attempt to answer "yes" or "no" questions about the Wizarding World while they represent their respective houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.

Remember Bop-It and Twister? Consider this handheld game a fusion of those classics. As few as two or up to four players can get in on the fun at once, but they must listen carefully so they don't miss the challenging commands that require them to place their hand on a certain color, stand on one foot and more.

Stimulate their minds and encourage them to think creatively with this 451-piece set. Once it's constructed, they'll have a vintage-inspired movie theater set that they can use to film their own motion pictures using the included figures and accessories.

Dominoes, though they take a while to set up, are fun to knock down. Little ones can get a kick out of watching the bright colors collide and can even create obstacles for the 1,000 pieces using the included ramp and bell.

