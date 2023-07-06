Leo is the zodiac sign most likely to appreciate a whole birthday week (if not month) of being celebrated. In Western astrology, Leos are born between July 23rd and August 22nd. Ruled by the Sun and symbolized by the lion, Leo energy is regal, generous, expressive, confident, radiant, passionate, expressive, loyal and full of presence when in balance. They tend to excel at being leaders as much as being the life of the party.

What kinds of gifts do Leos like?

“Leos are known for their big personalities and hearts,” says astrologer and TODAY contributor Lisa Stardust. “Since they endlessly give to others, they require the same level of reciprocation and acknowledgement on their birthday.”

Think bright colors, bold statements, subscription boxes that make them feel special each time they arrive, summer vibes, anything gold, and anything tailored and personalized.

Imbalanced Leo energy presents as constantly needing to be the center of attention, needing lots of external validation, drama (not the good kind), immaturity, laziness and self-centeredness, so gifts that help them root into a grounded sense of self are as valuable as gifts that are lavish and indulgent.

What makes Leos happy?

Leos love luxury and getting the celebrity treatment, but even more than that, they love when you celebrate them and make them feel special; they’ll appreciate that you thought of them above all else. In other words, you can break the bank to celebrate them if you want, but you don’t have to.

So put on some Dua Lipa or Whitney Houston and let us help you figure out what to get for your lion-hearted loved one. Keep scrolling or use the links below to see the 25 gifts fit for a Leo.

Best home gifts for Leos

Leos are famous among the zodiac signs for having great hair, and they need to protect that mane. Satin pillowcases are perfect for all hair types because they dramatically reduce the breakage, tension, frizz and dryness that occurs with other materials like cotton. They’re also super comfortable to sleep on and great for your skin. These are hand-sewn by a small business based in Georgia.

This is for the Leo who’s into astrology and proud of their sign: The artwork features a lion basking in the Sun, and the style is reminiscent of the original Rider-Waite Smith tarot deck. It’s lightweight and easy to hang, making the perfect statement piece for any wall.

A comfy towel for sunbathing, swimming or beach trips is a particularly thoughtful gift for a Leo. This one is a traditional flat-woven Turkish towel, so it’s like a cross between a towel and a blanket. It’s absorbent, soft, quick-drying, lightweight and easy to take on the go. Even better, it’s woven from an upcycled cotton blend and made by a certified B Corp.

These mirrors are peak Leo because they’re majestic sun designs and they allow your Leo beloved to look at their reflection. They’re handcrafted in Peru using nontoxic finishes and a centuries-old carving technique, and they keep any space from looking boring or plain.

A Leo needs their home to feel both comfy and regal, and this handmade blanket from Heart Berry is exactly that. It’s woven from 100% cotton by an Anishinaabe-owned small business that puts incredible quality into all of their work.

Since Leos are warm-weather creatures, this is a blanket that won’t leave them overheated. (If you have the budget for more of a splurge and your Leo loved one loves bright colors, their Bear Medicine Wool Blanket is stunning.)

Best food and drink gifts for Leos

I like to think of myself as a snack matchmaker for each zodiac sign, and these churro puffs are a) the best snack I’ve tried this year and b) quintessentially Leo. They’re bold, unique, delicious and easy to share with friends — if you don’t eat them all yourself.

They also happen to be gluten-free, plant-based, and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. If you make a picnic basket to take your Leo out for a summery birthday excursion (highly recommended), make sure these are in there.

These freezie pops are fun and nostalgic, all while also being made of organic fruit juice with no added sugar and no artificial flavors or colors. This tropical pack is my favorite, but they also come in classic and gelato flavors. They’re like the ice pops we all ate as kids, but better.

Leos tend to make great party hosts who love to create memorable touches for their guests, and being able to make and mix their own spirits lets them do exactly that.

These subscription boxes are so fun for creating delicious and innovative zero-proof drinks (or you can add alcohol to them if that’s your preference).

Each box includes ingredients for at least four servings, with most kits averaging enough for six to eight servings. These kits are a great way to learn how to mix delicious drinks, with or without alcohol.

If your Leo loved one does drink alcohol and is of age, this is a curated box of high-end sparkling wines that will show up at their door bi-monthly. It’s a great opportunity to try something new and an even better excuse for socializing and hosting gatherings, which Leos love to do. This particular wine subscription service is well-renowned and loved by customers all over the US.

Best self-care gifts for Leos

We love journals for all zodiac signs, and this is a powerful one for growth and groundedness. It’s a guided journal with daily prompts geared toward becoming the best version of yourself, and for those who have a hard time staying consistent with a journaling practice, these prompts make it easier to stay inspired and keep up the routine.

Leos really benefit from developing a grounded sense of self that can thrive with or without external validation, and this journal is perfect for doing that work.

Leos like to keep their skin healthy and glowing even as they bask in the sun, so investing in some high-quality sunscreen is ideal. This particular face and body sunscreen from EltaMD has won multiple awards for being great for skin that’s prone to acne, rosacea and hyperpigmentation. It features niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and lactic acid, and is very silky and lightweight.

This brand is the only one I’ve found that utilizes zinc oxide in place of more harmful chemical SPF agents, but also doesn’t leave a white residue on the skin.

We recommended this on our Gemini gift guide but just had to shout it out again because it’s an equally perfect fit for Leos; they tend to take their haircare very seriously.

Prose is a line of completely personalized, high-quality haircare. Each formula is created based on your answers to an online consultation where all sorts of details are taken into account, from your hair texture to your lifestyle to the environmental conditions of your zip code.

My dear friend with a Leo rising absolutely loves the formulas they send her, all of which are free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oils, GMOs and animal testing.

Best wearable gifts for Leos

As mentioned earlier, Leos of all hair types need to protect their manes, and this satin-lined hat is perfect for preventing breakage and dryness.

Bucket hats are back in style in 2023, and this one is reversible to feature a bright and colorful ombre side as well as a silky blue side, which pairs well with a wide variety of color schemes. For another option, this satin-lined bucket hat features a more earth-toned color palette, but still makes a bold Leo statement.

This is the perfect Leo pomade not just because it was named No. 1 by GQ, but because it’s a high-hold, high-shine formula that can handle whatever wild style you want to create with it. It’s infused with hops extract and has a tonka bean scent, leaving your hair comfortably in place and still easy to run your hands through.

For the Leo who likes to dress up, these brass and stainless steel cufflinks feature a bold and beautiful gold lion design. Their T-bar back closure makes them easy to fasten with one hand, and they stay in place securely. These bring a regal and classy touch of Leo pride to any outfit.

This might be one of the most iconically Leo makeup products on the market. It has the perfect amount of pigment and is buildable to achieve just the right amount of glow, and it stays on well through hours of wear. This editor-favorite pressed powder doesn’t cake or crease, and it comes in seven different shades to match your skin tone.

Leos are more likely to be serious about working out than most other signs, and these activewear shorts are practical, comfortable, durable and stylish. The colors and patterns are fun and expressive, and the anti-chafe compression liner stays in place well while wicking away moisture.

If your Leo loved one has a more masculine aesthetic and loves running, lifting, cycling, yoga, HIIT or just about any form of moving their body, these are a great choice.

This watch is stylish and statement-making without being over the top or hard to pair with a wide range of different outfits. It’s durable and very well-made, coming from a small business in Colorado that puts incredible amounts of care and skill into crafting each watch.

If your Leo loved one has a more feminine aesthetic and is proud of their zodiac sign, this necklace is perfect. It features a gold lion design with cubic zirconia stones. It’s reversible, too: One side is made of mother of pearl with gem accents, while the other is gold with a pavé border. Leos tend to love gold, and this 18-karat necklace is elegant and versatile.

Best fun gifts and games for Leos

Look, I don’t make the rules — it wouldn’t be a Leo gift guide if there weren’t a selfie stick on it. Beyond fitting the stereotype of Leos being vain, selfie sticks can be surprisingly practical when it comes to getting better-quality photos of your whole group, or being able to really capture the scenery behind you.

This one adjusts from 12.9 to 39 inches and has a Bluetooth wireless shutter function, making it much less of a hassle to capture the moments and sights that you want to.

This 250-card game doesn’t have complicated rules to learn before playing — you just compete against your friends to see who can do the best (or fastest) job of swearing in a different language, taking the worst selfie, and more.

You only need a minimum of three players, and Leos get to show off their acting skills. Since it’s a different experience with each group of people playing, it never gets stale to play at any gathering.

If your Leo loves the water and doesn’t already have one of these, you know what to do. It’s durable, quick and easy to inflate, big enough for swimmers of all sizes, and just the right amount of over-the-top for a warm day in the water.

People absolutely love this microphone, which has a built-in Bluetooth module that can function as a wireless speaker, mp3 player and recorder. It can also work with various karaoke apps (it also has a cable connectivity option). It’s easy to use, battery-free and perfect for any Leo who loves to put on a show.

How we chose the best gifts for Leos

Katya Weiss-Andersson is a professional astrologer who specializes in Saturn returns and birth chart readings. With the help of Shop TODAY commerce editor Vivien Moon, astrologer Lisa Stardust and Shop TODAY partnerships editorial assistant Lauren Biggerstaff, Katya handpicked each gift on this list to be perfectly tailored to the many different facets of Leo energy.

Since no one is just their Sun sign and everyone has their own very detailed birth chart, no two Leos are going to be the same, and no Leo is going to line up completely with every standard Leo trait. That said, Katya chose gifts to fit a variety of styles and personalities, while still saying a big “I see you” to the lions of the zodiac.