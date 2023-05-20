Dua Lipa makes red carpet debut with ‘sweetheart’ Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa looked stunning when she stepped onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

The "New Rules" singer made her red carpet debut with French film director and rumored beau Romain Gavras, whom she named her "sweetheart" in an Instagram caption.

"Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart," she wrote in French.

Romain Gavras and Dua Lipa attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Dressed in a floor-length black gown with a slit up the leg and cut-outs around the waist and across the chest, Lipa posed on the walkway with her hand on Gavras' chest.

Lipa had her dark hair in an updo with long bangs that ran past her eyes, creating a sultry look, which was also accented with silver jewelry.

In another shot on Instagram, the two are captured walking down a hallway closely together as Gavras looks over at the singer. Another image from the red carpet shows the director's arm wrapped around Lipa's waist as the pair longingly gaze at one another.

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras share a sweet moment on the red carpet at Cannes. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

She also shared several solo shots on social media, including one black and white image showing off the open back of her dress and bare arms, which feature a number of small tattoos.

Though Lipa hasn't formally commented on her relationship status, this is not the first time that she and Gavras were spotted together. The two have been seen at other events, including an after party at Paris Fashion Week.

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Lipa for comment.

Based on a mirror selfie Lipa posted on Instagram May 19, in which she showed off her colorful Butterfly Medusa ring, the performer will likely be in the South of France through May 23, when the "La Vacanza" women's collection that she co-designed with Donatella Versace launches in Cannes.

Aside from her post about at the Cannes Film Festival, Lipa has remained fairly tight-lipped about her romantic life. However, she has several upcoming projects, including the "Barbie" movie, which hits theaters July 21.

In April, she shared one of the film's iconic movie posters on her Instagram feed, where she's dressed as a mermaid with long blue hair.

"Barbie is a mermaid!!" she captioned the post, adding the heart, mermaid and wave emoji.