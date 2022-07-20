After Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer comes the lion, Leo, whose season spans from approximately July 23 to August 22.

As the fifth sign of the zodiac, fiery Leo is known for their ferocious and passionate attitude. Always one to embrace life to its fullest, the regal lion has a gregarious and jovial personality that others are often drawn to.

Their self-assured, easy confidence comes down to their ruling planet. Leos are ruled by the sun — making people want to bask in the warm, generous, giving light. Leos have a way of making others feel beautiful and special, which is why they tend to be social butterflies. Their charisma feels authentic.

Since Leo is a fixed sign, they tend to hew closely to their foundation — whether those are family bonds or values. It can take them a hot minute to change their minds. Always honest, this sign won’t want to back down from a stance once it's been taken.

When angered, the lion’s bark is just as big as their bite (you've seen "The Lion King," right?). Therefore, it’s important to give Leos space to calm down before hooking them with matters that will irk or annoy them.

However, you will find that Leos are generally kind and tenderhearted, due to their sensitive natures. Yes, they can be a little dramatic and they do have a flair for over-the-top sentiments, but accept the whole package — and by doing so, enjoy the attention that only a Leo can provide. Just remember to give some attention back.

Leo at work

Being that Leo is one of the fixed signs of the zodiac, they are known to do the work needed to get the job done. Never one to turn down an opportunity, they are often using their determined nature to do a million things at once — which can occasionally create unnecessary stress.

But having professional acclaim and fame is important to this fiery sign, which is why they’re always trying to create something great (and take on a lot). They'd be wise to slow down instead of rushing through projects at lightning speed.

Since their happy place is the center stage, you will find that your Leo coworker make often take the lead when it comes to crew projects, presentations, and asserting their thoughts to the boss.

Leaders at heart, Leos are champions for themselves and others. The lion will make sure that they are being paid adequately and treated well. When it comes to advocating for others, they will do the same if they feel that kind of bold action is justified.

Leo in love

Leo are known to be extremely generous and loyal to those they love. Known for their enormous capacity for love, Leos generally will welcome those they’ve grown out of touch with back into the fold.

If you are dating or in a relationship with a Leo, prepare to be wooed with extravagance. You may receive presents that are emblems of how they feel, or be whisked away on adventures. The confident lion will be proud to have you by their side — and will want to show off your relationship.

The Lion is attracted to go-getters — intelligent, and savvy individuals who turn heads. They just need to be careful not to get competitive with their partner for the same reasons they love them. Fiercely loyal, they’ll never leave the side of a partner, unless the situation has become too dull or they feel disrespected in some way.

Here’s how Leo relates to other zodiac signs in friendships, partnerships, and love.

Leo and Aries

The attraction is steamy between these two, but competitive vibes can run high. Aries always wants to win, which may frustrate the lion, as they find it impossible to take center stage in this relationship (which is a must for Leo).

Leo and Taurus

Leo and Taurus are both stubborn in their own way, neither backing down from a fight. Leo might want to use their charm to sway and control a Taurus — a sign that can't be controlled. Remember, manipulation does not bode well with a Taurus, nor with a Leo.

Leo and Gemini

Romantically, the Leo-Gemini relationship usually starts as a deep and fast friendship that grows into something more. Leo and Gemini need to learn to trust each other wholeheartedly. Once the two join forces, the sky’s the limit as to what they can achieve!

Leo and Cancer

You've arrive at "words of affirmation" central. This cosmic pairing gives each other constant confidence boosts, exchanging inspiration and compliments. They’ll motivate the other towards greatness.

Leo and Leo

The fireworks never stop between these two. This alignment can be fun as long ... as the dramatics are kept to a minimum. Both partners share a finely tuned artistic side and enjoy living the good life.

Leo and Virgo

These neighboring signs can be compatible, as long as each sign leads with grace and patience. Leo loves the way Virgo makes them feel, and they are grateful for the desire for commitment and strength Virgo adds to their life. Virgo loves when Leo recognizes their support, which can often go unnoticed.

Leo and Libra

What a lovely pair! These two signs are great together, especially when they use their special powers to make the other feel important. Libra loves to flirt — and, when their attention is directed at Leo (and not some other sign), Leo will feel amazing. As long as Libra makes Leo feel important and seen, this pair is divine.

Leo and Scorpio

It's getting intense in here! If the pair is willing to put in the effort and energy to put the other person first, then Leo and Scorpio can go the distance. The relationship will be centered around understanding their differences, which can be profoundly eye-opening. Both can transform together by seeing the other's point-of-view.

Leo and Sagittarius

Leo swoons over Sagittarius’s fiery yet wise personality, marveling at their ability to take big risks in life. In Sagittarius, Leo will find a kindred spirit in each other and remain connected for years ... or even a lifetime.

Leo and Capricorn

This partnership may prove to be complex and interesting. Leo likes attention and runs to action, while Capricorn prefers to stay in one place and cultivate relationships. In having to find balance, they may find themselves bettered for it.

Leo and Aquarius

The phrase "you complete me" may be created for Leo and Aquarius. Leo and Aquarius may feel like they're the other's missing piece. Each allows the other to embrace their passions and pursuits while seeing things from different point of view.

Leo and Pisces

Leo admires the way Pisces views life, as they are drawn to their beautiful and sweet idealistic visions and dreams. Both are sensitive, kind, compassionate, and devoted to those they love.

Famous Leos

Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck

Angela Bassett

Halle Berry

Sandra Bullock

Viola Davis

Robert De Niro

Joe Jonas

Demi Lovato

Madonna

Meghan Markle

President Barack Obama

Maya Rudolph

John Stamos

…And many more!

Related:

Cancer sun sign: Personality traits, love compatibility and more

Gemini sun sign: Personality traits, love compatibility and more

Taurus sun sign: Personality traits, love compatibility and more

Aries sun sign: Personality traits, love compatibility and more