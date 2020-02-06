Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It's hard to find gifts everyone on your gift list will like — and when you're shopping for a couple, it can be doubly difficult.

If you're hunting for gifts that both halves of your favorite duo will love, look no further. We've rounded up 20 of the best gift ideas for couples for 2020.

Bonus: If you're also part of a pair, you may find some inspiration for what to buy your significant other in this list.

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling gifts for couples

1. Blue Apron Gift Card

A $120 gift card to Blue Apron covers a two week delivery of two-serving meals from the meal delivery service. Couples who receive a gift card can choose from Blue Apron meal plans like vegetarian or Weight-Watchers-Freestyle-friendly. Once they sign up, they'll receive ingredients and recipes by mail that they can cook together, then eat together. Gift cards are also available in $60 and $240 increments.

Not only does this wireless charging dock from Belkin look beautiful on a dresser or table, but it also keeps devices looking neat and organized while they're charging. The dock also allows them to use their apple watch as a nightstand alarm clock and has an extra charging port where an additional device can be charged.

This smart scale from Withings measures weight and body composition and has a smartphone app that lets users interact with their data in ways that help them stay focused on their goals. It's a perfect gift for couples who want to make health a priority in 2020.

Best unique gifts for couples

Busy couples may have little time to pick up a book and read, but an Audible membership allows them to download audiobooks to their smartphones and listen on the go. Memberships are available in 12-month, 6-month, 3-month and 1-month increments, allowing the gift-giver to choose from a variety of price ranges.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Wish your favorite couple a bit of luck in the coming New Year with this money tree from Teleflora. The money tree, or Pachira, is said to bring good fortune and prosperity, something any pair could use! And, this cute version comes potted in a black container and surrounded with moss and smooth rocks.

Best house gifts for couples

It's never too early (or too late!) to start collecting high-end kitchen gadgets and this blender from Hurom fits the bill perfectly. Whether the couple you're shopping for is just starting out their life together, or have been together for years, an upgrade to this beautiful blender — that also has soup and smoothie settings — would be a welcome gift.

Another crave-able kitchen gadget is this four-slice toaster from Smeg. As families grow and couples do more cooking, upgrading from a two-slice toaster to one that handles four at a time is a game-changer in the kitchen. And, the cute retro design is available in fun colors like red, pink and pastel blue.

Best tech gifts for couples

Matching phone cases are a great gift for any couple. These durable, protective iPhone cases from Casely come in a variety of patterns, from astronauts to marble, making it easy to find a case that fits anyone's personality.

Best games for couples

These expert-level Creator Lego sets have thousands of pieces and are built bag-by-bag, level-by-level. Gifting a couple with this Corner Garage set — or any set in the Creator series — guarantees lots of together-time and teamwork as they assemble it. And, these sets fit together to form a town, so it's a great gift to build on year after year.

Most couples today grew up watching the "Legend of Zelda" cartoon or playing the Nintendo video games. With this new addition to Link's iconic story, couples can relive their past experiences with the "Legend of Zelda" franchise while building new memories.

This addition to Nintendo Switch is a role-playing game that doubles as a workout. Missions within the game require running, jogging and high-knee movements, making it a fun way for couples to get healthy together while being a bit competitive.

Couples should never stop learning about one another, so this deck of 200 question cards is a great gift, regardless of how long they've been together. Couples will uncover new things about each other by asking and answering questions about things like fears, happiness and the best times in their relationship.

Best gifts for active couples

This women's cruiser bike from Schwinn comes in multiple colors and makes a great gift for the feminine half of the couples on your list. Add its male counterpart for a great his-and-hers gift for the couples in your life.

The match to Schwinn's Mikko women's cruiser bike is this men's version, named the Huron. This matching cycle duo is perfect for sending your favorite couple riding off into the sunset together.

Best party gifts for couples

A nice bottle of tequila makes a great gift for a couple and this tequila from Partida would be a welcome addition to anyone's bar cart. Pair it with the cute margarita pitcher and glasses below and you've got yourself a fun and thoughtful gift.

This unique indigo-colored gin from Empress is infused with butterfly pea blossoms to give it beautiful coloring. If citrus or tonic is added to the gin, it turns a soft pink color.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This gift guide was originally published on Oct. 22, 2018.