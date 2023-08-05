It's been a cruel, cruel summer for love in Tinseltown.

Divorces and break up announcements for celebrities can be shocking and unexpected for fans who have rallied after a couple and their love story. Whether meeting on set, working together, young love or years in the making, the news is always headline worthy.

Just this summer, there have been a number of high-profile splits that many didn't expect.

Read on to see the celebrities who have called it quits just this season.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Manganiello and Vergara attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

After seven years of marriage, Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara on July 19. In court documents obtained by TODAY.com, the actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, with the date of separation listed as July 2, 2023.

The pair began dating in July 2014, before getting engaged six months later. They wed in November 2015.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Baumgartner and Costner at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

On May 2, NBC News confirmed that Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from actor Kevin Costner after 18 years of marriage.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the "Yellowstone" star's rep said in a statement. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The couple got married in 2004 and share three children together.

Since news of their divorce was announced, the two have been embroiled in a legal battle over child support and Costner ordering his estranged wife to vacate their California home.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

The couple at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob Ultra Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro were known for being one of the most-talked about couple in Latin music. The singer had been together since 2021 and released an EP together this year before announcing they had gone their separate ways.

Rosalía and Alejandro announced their engagement in the March music video for their song “Beso,” which concluded with the Spanish artist showing off her engagement ring.

However, on July 26, the “Todo De Ti” singer confirmed that he and Rosalía called off their engagement, noting that their break up was not because of “infidelity or a third person.”

A couple days later, Rosalía also addressed their split, writing in Spanish on her Instagram story: “I love, respect and admire Raul a lot. No case (no attention) to the movies, we know what we have lived.”

“This moment is not easy so thank you everyone for understanding and respecting,” she added.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Thomas

Thomas and Grande were all smiles in a recent Instagram photo. @arianagrande via Instagram

Two years after Ariana Grande and Dalton Thomas said "I do," the pair went on their separate ways. TODAY.com confirmed on July 17 that the singer and real estate agent had separated.

Their relationship began when Grande and Thomas started dating in January 2020 and 11 months later were engaged. For the most part, they remained out of the public eye, with Grande sharing little life updates and photos of them on her social media.

Five months after they announced their engagement, Grande's rep confirmed to NBC News that the pair had gotten married.

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the rep said at the time.

The “Thank U, Next” singer, meanwhile, is dating her “Wicked” costar Ethan Slater, TODAY.com confirmed last month.

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson

Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson at the 2019 Essence Festival on July 5, 2019 in New Orleans. Paras Griffin / Getty Images file

In another unexpected split, on July 26, Tina Knowles-Lawson filed for divorce from husband Richard Lawson after eight years of marriage.

According to Los Angeles court documents obtained by TODAY.com at the time, Beyoncé’s mom cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The couple got married on April 12, 2015, after years of being friends. Back in 2021, Lawson recalled meeting Knowles-Lawson when she was pregnant with her now-superstar eldest daughter and married to her ex-husband Mathew Knowles.

"My incredible attraction for you then, could only live in my fantasy. As we remained friends throughout the years," he wrote in part on his anniversary post, adding that it took “32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait.”

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

The couple at the CAA Kickoff Party for the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes were married for 13 months before ending their relationship.

On Aug. 3, TODAY.com learned that the former “One Tree Hill” star filed for divorce from her entrepreneur husband. The friends-turned-husband-and-wife have known each other for a decade, before dating and getting engaged.

Hughes popped the question in August 2021 while on a trip to Lake Como, Italy. The two would go on to have a stunning wedding in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 11, 2023.