Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas twin in matching pajamas in birthday pic

Sophie Turner is celebrating husband Joe Jonas’ 34th birthday in style.

On Aug. 15, the “Game of Thrones” star shared a selfie to her Instagram story of her and the singer in matching striped pajamas.

“Happy birthday handsome,” the 27-year-old actor captioned the snap.

Sophie Turner wishes Joe Jonas a happy 34th birthday. @sophiet via Instagram

Joe Jonas spent his birthday on stage surrounded by 19,000 fans at the Jonas Brothers’ recent concert in Boston.

He shared a video on Instagram Aug. 16 of him enjoying a serenade from the crowd as fans sang “Happy Birthday.”

“It’s all about me today. It’s all about me,” he said to the audience while confetti floated on the stage.

“Cake By The Boston,” Joe Jonas wrote in the caption, referencing his DNCE song “Cake By the Ocean. “Love you. Thank you!”

In a second post, Joe Jonas held another cake while posing in front of a massive card signed by fans who attended the concert at TD Garden.

He also included snaps of him performing with his brothers.

“Can’t thank all of you enough for all the love you showed me last night for my birthday,” he said in the caption. “From the signs, to bday hats, a cake from my brothers, and DJ CRAZY TIMES?? Wow. Can’t wait to get back out there for round 2 tonight!!!”

The Jonas Brothers recently launched their worldwide tour, simply titled The Tour, Aug. 12.

Turner has already attended several of her husband’s shows, including opening night as the trio took over Yankee Stadium in New York. She uploaded a carousel of photos after the concert of her kissing her husband’s hand backstage and sporting multiple Jonas Brothers friendship bracelets.

“Long long New York nights,” she captioned the slideshow.

Fans gushed about the couple in the comments. “Coolest couple ever!!!” one said.

Read on to learn more about their love story.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started dating in 2016

Turner knew it was love at first sight when she met Joe Jonas in 2016. She recalled their first date during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in May 2022.

She told Fallon that she knew she wanted to marry Joe Jonas “the first night” they met before joking “it may have been the alcohol.”

“We went out, and we hung out at a bar with all my friends and all his friends. They all came back to my apartment, and we had drinks after,” she said.

When everyone left, Turner suddenly became emotional.

“I remember him leaving and I just wept to my brother. I was like, ‘I love this man so much!’” she shared.

They got engaged in 2017

Turner's initial impression was that she knew they were meant to be together. Just one year later, the couple announced their engagement.

In October 2017, Turner and Joe Jonas both uploaded photos to Instagram that showed off Turner’s engagement ring.

“She said yes,” he captioned his post. She wrote, “I said yes” on hers.

They had two weddings

The couple said “I do” during a trip to Las Vegas in May 2019 for the Billboard Music Awards.

People reported that an Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel.

Brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas were groomsmen, according to the publication.

Joe Jonas and his wife swapped candy wedding bands at their first nuptials, according to E! News, before having a second ceremony with their real rings.

Speaking about their surprise Sin City wedding, Joe Jonas told Harper’s Bazaar, “We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one.”

He added, “It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis, and Ring Pops.”

A month after the first ceremony, they had an international wedding at Chateau de Tourreau in the south of France with all of their friends and family, People confirmed.

Maisie Williams, Turner’s former “Game of Thrones” co-star, was one of the bridesmaids, E! News reported.

They share two children together

In July 2020, reps for the newlyweds confirmed in a statement to TODAY.com that Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child together.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the statement said.

Their daughter is named Willa.

Turner and Joe Jonas did not publicly announce her first pregnancy. They also waited to reveal that they were expecting a second child until two months before she arrived.

During an interview with Elle UK published in May 2022, Turner commented on being a mom and said, “It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation.”

“The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever,” she continued.

Turner gave birth to another baby girl two months later.

The couple’s rep confirmed to TODAY.com in July 2022 that they welcomed their second child.

They have yet to reveal the name of their youngest daughter, and they do not post photos of their children on social media.

“We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is against anything I stand for,” Turner explained on her Instagram story in May after accidentally sharing a video of one of their daughters.

She wrote, “Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private.”