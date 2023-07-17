Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, are separated, TODAY.com can confirm.

Grande, 30, has been married to the real estate agent, 27, for over two years. They married in May 2021 after 11 months of dating. Grande announced their engagement on Instagram December 2020, with a caption that read, “Forever n then some."

The couple married in an intimate ceremony with close friends present.

“They got married,” Grande’s rep said in a statement to NBC News. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Over the years, the singer shared few glimpses into her life with Gomez.

Since the wedding, fans have had their eyes on Grande's diamond and pearl ring.

Rumors regarding their relationship status began swirling in August when the singer posted a TikTok in which she wasn’t wearing her ring.

“I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned. I’m not getting a divorce before you start, don’t,” she said in the video.

Recently, Grande was spotted without the ring while at Wimbledon with her "Wicked" co-star Jonathan Bailey over the weekend, drawing further headlines. The separation was announced the following day.