Tina Knowles-Lawson files for divorce from Richard Lawson after 8 years of marriage

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson are going their separate ways.

Beyoncé’s mom filed for divorce from her husband of eight years on July 26, according to Los Angeles court documents obtained by TODAY.com. Knowles-Lawson cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The pair got married on April 12, 2015. Knowles-Lawson listed their date of separation as July 25, 2023.

She is asking the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or Lawson. She also asked for her last name to be restored to Knowles.

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Cindy Ord/VF23 / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Reps for Knowles-Lawson and Lawson did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

In recent months, Knowles-Lawson had rarely shared photos with Lawson. Among the few that she did included a March photo of when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

“Never been one to waste some good light!!! so we had to sneak a picture at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night with my boo. @mrrichardlawson,” she captioned the selfie and thanked her glam team.

In an anniversary post shared in 2021, the actor shared how he and his wife met. Lawson recalled being introduced to his future wife by his sister Gwen. At the time, Knowles-Lawson was married and pregnant with Beyoncé.

“I thought you were one of the most beautiful women I had ever met. Breathtaking.!! The thing that was so striking was that your beauty continued to be enhanced by your incredible heart, compassion, empathy, generosity, and philanthropy,” he wrote next to a photo from their wedding. “You were pregnant with Beyonce at the time, and married, so my incredible attraction for you then, could only live in my fantasy. As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world.”

He added that it took “32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait.”

This is the designer's second marriage. She was previously married to Mathew Knowles from 1980 to 2011. They share daughters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.

Lawson was also married to actor Denise Gordy from 1978 to 1989. They share daughter Bianca Lawson and son Ricky Lawson.