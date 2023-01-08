Tina Knowles-Lawson shares heartfelt birthday post for granddaughter Blue Ivy

Tina Knowles-Lawson is celebrating granddaughter Blue Ivy’s 11th birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

A day after the pre-teen’s special day on Jan. 7, Knowles-Lawson penned a heartfelt message where she gushed about how much she loves the young Grammy-winner and called her a “queen.”

Next to a photo of Blue Ivy and Knowles- Lawson posing together on a beach, the proud grandmother said in the caption, “The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life.”

Knowles-Lawson, who turned 69 on Jan. 4, recalled initially praying that daughter Beyoncé gave birth a few days earlier so that they could be birthday twins.

“I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready and that was on January 7 three days after my birthday,” she wrote, referring to younger daughter and singer Solange.

The businesswoman added, “Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special! You can sing, dance, play basketball, play volleyball, paint, draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano. I could go on and on. Because there’s really nothing that you can’t do.”

She continued to praise Blue Ivy and called her funny, beautiful, graceful, kind and smart.

“I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!” she said. “I could not be more blessed , grateful , and completely in love with another human.”

She concluded, “You truly bring me joy!!” before adding three heart emojis and signing the post, “Grandma T.”

Knowles-Lawson also shared the same photo of her “Capricorn Twin” in her birthday tribute last year.

Fans and celebrity friends wished Blue Ivy a happy birthday in the comments.

Ava DuVernay wrote, “How beautiful. The caption. And your granddaughter. Blessings to all!”

Holly Robinson Peete cheered, “Happy birthday, beautiful Blue! You have the greatest best grandmother ever!!”

Blue Ivy is the “Cuff It” singer and Jay-Z’s oldest child. The couple, who married in 2008, are also parents to 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.