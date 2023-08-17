Why did Sam Asghari file for divorce from Britney Spears?

Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, cited irreconcilable differences in his divorce petition against her.

The 29-year-old Iranian model and fitness trainer is also seeking spousal support to end Spears’ ability to receive support, according to documents filed to Los Angeles Superior Court that NBC News obtained.

The news comes after 14 months of marriage. The pair — who met in 2016 after Asghari portrayed the pop star's love interest in her music video, “Slumber Party” — wed in June 2022 after years of dating. This is the 41-year-old pop star’s third divorce.

The pair had spoken about their love and relationship over the past years, but now that fairytale is over.

Here's what we know about Asghari and why he filed for divorce.

The actor cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split.

Asghari listed July 28, 2023 as the date of separation.

Asghari’s petition, which was filed on Aug. 16, asks that Spears pay for his attorneys fees.

“Petitioner specifically requests that, with respect to any issue submitted to the Court for determination, the Court include in the Statement of Decision any and all calculations upon which the determination of any issue was made, including, but not limited to, issues of spousal support, property valuation, property division, tax consequences and attorney’s fees” the filing reads.

The filing states that Asghari will review the couple’s community assets.

“There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to Petitioner at this time,” the filing reads. “Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof.”

Representatives for Britney Spears and a manager for Sam Asghari did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed to NBC News on Aug. 16 that the couple split, saying, “They’re separated and it’s best for Britney.”

Asghari and Spears are no longer living together

A separate source that confirmed Asghari filed for divorce also told NBC News that Asghari has moved out of the home he shared with Spears and is now living in a place of his own.

The pair had been living at their home in Thousand Oaks in Los Angeles. The location was where the pair exchanged vows on June 9, 2022.

Asghari and Spears faced some hardshipsAsghari was by Spears' side as she worked to end her years-long conservatorship.

After nearly 14 years, the controversial conservatorship that the singer had been under was terminated on Nov. 12, 2021. The two were then free to get engaged and married.

In April 2022, the "Lucky" singer announced that she and Asghari were expecting their first child together. However, one month later, she and Asghari announced in a joint statement that they had suffered a pregnancy loss.

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” the statement read in part.

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” the couple added at the time.