Britney Spears says she’s pregnant with 3rd child

Britney Spears says she is pregnant with her third child.

The pop star, 40, said she is expecting a baby with longtime love Sam Asghari. The singer announced the news herself Monday on Instagram next to a photo of a cup of tea and several flowers.

Spears revealed in her post that Asghari, whom she referred to as her “husband,” initially believed that her surprise baby bump showed that she was only "food pregnant" after the couple enjoyed a recent trip to Maui.

But after taking a pregnancy test, Spears said she learned they were expecting.

I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 …" she wrote.

"4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!!" she continued. "If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 …"

Spears poses with Sam Asghari at the premiere of "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" on July 22, 2019, in Hollywood. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Asghari, who declined to comment to NBC News, later shared his own announcement on Instagram with a watercolor painting of a lion family.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

Spears’ pregnancy news comes less than a year after she revealed to a Los Angeles judge in June 2021 that she was required to have an IUD to prevent pregnancy during her her controversial 13-year conservatorship. The conservatorship was terminated at her request in November 2021.

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby," Spears told the judge.

“In the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby," Spears said in court. "But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

Spears continued, in court: “I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so.”

Spears, who shares two teenage sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, said in her Instagram post Monday that she planned to stay at home during her pregnancy this time around to avoid the paparazzi.

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have …” she wrote.

Federline sent his well wishes on Monday. Mark Vincent Kaplan, a family law attorney for Kevin Federline, told NBC News:

“Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post. He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.”

Spears added in her Instagram announcement that she suffered with “horrible” depression during one of her previous pregnancies. “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 …"

She concluded her announcement by telling fans how she plans to stay mentally and physically fit during her pregnancy. “This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!” she wrote.

Spears' friends and fans were quick to celebrate with her.

"Congratulations sis!!" wrote Paris Hilton. "I’m so excited for you!!😍 Love you!!!🥰"

Bravo's Andy Cohen responded with applause and hearts: "👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"Omgggggggg so happy for you!!!!!" exclaimed Tess Holliday.

Spears announced her engagement to Asghari in September 2021 in a video she shared on Instagram.

Just last week, the singer referred to the actor and trainer as her “husband” in an Instagram post, four months after Asghari referred to Spears as “my wife” in his own post on Instagram.

TODAY has reached out to Spears' representatives for comment.