Britney Spears announces miscarriage, says she 'lost miracle baby' with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears made a heartbreaking announcement on Saturday, May 14: she experienced pregnancy loss.

Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, revealed the tragic news in a joint statement on Instagram.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the statement said. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support."

The couple then asked for "privacy during this difficult moment."

In the caption, the couple added another message thanking fans for their support since announcing the news of their pregnancy last month, writing in part, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family."

Spears announced that she was expecting her third child, and her first with Asghari, in an Instagram post on April 11. In the caption, the popstar revealed that she thought her baby bump was a result of eating too much food after a trip to Maui until she took a pregnancy test that came out positive.

Hours later, Asghari opened up about fatherhood in his own Instagram post, writing in part, “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly.”

Days after announcing her pregnancy, Spears spoke candidly about the fears that had resurfaced in a lengthy now-deleted Instagram post. In the caption, she expressed her worries that she had made a mistake and questioned her own mothering abilities.

She also referenced her previous pregnancies with her two sons–Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. She explained that she felt “destroyed” by the media the last time she was pregnant.

“God knows I’m no saint but the media destroyed me when I first became a mother,” she wrote. “I was a baby raising 2 babies with 17 cars outside my house!!!”

That same day, the singer showed off a glimpse of her baby bump in a video on Instagram, posing in a series of outfits featuring crop tops and form-fitting dresses to accentuate and highlight her stomach.

On April 28, Asghari gave an interview when he appeared on “Access” to talk about Spears’ pregnancy. At the time, he said that he did not plan on finding out the child’s sex until they were born, leaving it up to Spears to decide.

“That’s up to her, but I don’t want to. It’s something that I want to wait for,” he said, later adding, “If it’s a daughter, it’s going to be the most spoiled princess ever.”