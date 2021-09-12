IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Britney Spears is engaged to Sam Asghari! See the ring

Congratulations are in order!
/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala and Diana Dasrath

Britney Spears is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari!

In an email and phone call to TODAY, Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen of BACtalent, confirmed the news, saying he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement" of his client to Spears.

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," he added.

Roman Malayev from New York City is the ring designer, and Asghari proposed at Spears' home.

The 39-year-old pop icon shared video of her ring, writing in the caption, "I can’t f-king believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!"

Asghari, 27, shared a photo of the ring, with Spears holding her ring finger up to the camera to show off the special diamond

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTvPcEJP_2P

TODAY has also reached out to reps for Britney Spears, her father, Jamie Spears, her mother, Lynne Spears, and conservator Jodi Montgomery for comment.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

