Alexander Kacala

Alexander Kacala is a reporter and editor at TODAY Digital and NBC OUT. He loves writing about pop culture, trending topics, LGBTQ issues, style and all things drag. His favorite celebrity profiles include Cher — who said their interview was one of the most interesting of her career — as well as Kylie Minogue, Candice Bergen, Patti Smith and RuPaul. He is based in New York City and his favorite film is “Pretty Woman.”

Latest from Alexander Kacala

4d ago

What is 'Brazen'? Alyssa Milano-led thriller reaches number one on Netflix

What is "Brazen"? A new movies with Alyssa Milano has been trending on Netflix the last week since it was released on Jan. 13, 2022, on the streaming giant.

5d ago

Regina King's only child Ian Alexander Jr. dies at 26

Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, TODAY has confirmed. He had turned 26 years old on Jan. 19. He was her only child.

5d ago

Meet the 3 ‘Drag Race’ stars already making a huge name for themselves on season 14

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 14 cast stars Willow Pill, Kornbread Jete and Kerri Colby open up to TODAY Show on the new season of the VH1 hit show in interviews.

11d ago

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo pens heartbreaking tribute: 'How lucky was I'

Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, shared a new Instagram post on Saturday, and of course it was a gorgeous tribute to her late husband who on Sunday died at the

12d ago

This 'Queer Eye' hero spreads joy by inviting kids with disabilities to her animal rescue farm

On the latest season of "Queer Eye", the Fab Five help hero Jamie Wallace-Griner of animal rescue Safe in Austin.

13d ago

'Yellowjackets' star Jasmin Savoy Brown on why she didn't like buzzy new thriller at first

Who is Jasmin Savoy Brown? Right before the "Yellowjackets" finale Sunday, Brown - who also stars in new "Scream" reboot - opened up to TODAY about her projects.

14d ago

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce separation after 16 years together

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are separating. The couple announced on Instagram Wednesday they are separating from one another after nearly five years marriage and 16 years together.

17d ago

Singer Mary Lambert blasts national radiology company for 'shocking' fatphobic experience

Grammy-nominee Mary Lambert shared her recent experience at a radiology office where they didn't have medical gowns big enough for her, and the equipment needed for her imaging was too small.

17d ago

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen share joint statement honoring the late Bob Saget

Twins Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen have broken their silence and released a joint statement in memory of the late Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at 65.

17d ago

Here's who won at the whittled down 2022 Golden Globes

Who won at the 2022 Golden Globes? Here are all the Golden Globes winners.

17d ago

John Stamos reacts to Bob Saget's death: 'I am gutted'

John Stamos was the first "Full House" star to respond to news of Bob Saget's death on Sunday.