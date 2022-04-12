Sam Asghari says he is looking forward to fatherhood.

The actor opened up about having a family, hours after his partner, pop star Britney Spears, announced that she is having a baby. The couple, who have been together for five years, got engaged in September 2021.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect.,” Asgahari, 28, wrote on Instagram alongside a watercolor painting of a lion, lioness and their cub. “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly.”

“It is the most important job I will ever do,” he concluded. The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and followers.

Spears, 40, said that she is expecting her third child in an Instagram post on Monday. She explained that she lost weight to go on her Maui trip “only to gain it back.”

“I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’” she wrote. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Spears has been referring to Asghari as her husband. However, it has yet to be confirmed that the two have officially gotten married.

Reps for Asghari and Spears did not return TODAY's requests for comment on Monday afternoon.

Spears is already a mother to sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

In a statement to NBC News, Mark Vincent Kaplan, a family law attorney for Federline, he said, “Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post. He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.”

The “Stronger” singer previously expressed her desire to “get married and have a baby” during a June 2021 court hearing for her conservatorship. At that time, she revealed that she was required to have an IUD during her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.

“In the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby,” Spears said during the hearing. “But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

“I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so,” she added while in court.

Many have been hoping to hear more about Spears' life during the past years. In a since-deleted post shared earlier this month, the singer said that she was writing a book.

“It’s actually healing and therapeutic ... it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life,” she noted.

She added that she felt it was time to “talk about” her life because she “never felt heard.”