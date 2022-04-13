Brittney Spears announced on Monday that she's pregnant with her third child, and now she's giving a glimpse of her baby bump.

A few days after announcing she is pregnant, the singer, 40, shared a video of herself on Instagram in various crop tops and form-fitting dresses that showed off her midriff area, with the song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base playing in the background.

The singer recently revealed she is expecting her third child. britneyspears/ Instagram

Spears wrote that she wanted to model her clothes before she starts showing more, saying that she already has a "small belly."

“So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing,” the pop icon wrote on Instagram. “I had to do the flower 🌸 on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker … I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants 👖 fit 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … Well barely 😅🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door 🧐🧐🧐😉 ???”

The singer said her pregnancy came as a surprise. britneyspears/ Instagram

On Monday, the pop singer shared on social media that she is expecting a child with her longtime partner, Sam Asghari, whom she referred to as her husband in the Instagram caption.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’” Spears wrote on Instagram. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it.”

She also has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

The singer’s pregnancy news comes five months after she was released from a controversial 13-year conservatorship, which prevented her from making her own financial and personal choices, including the decision to have a baby.

She said last year that under the conservatorship, she was required to have an IUD, a long-acting contraceptive device, to prevent pregnancy.

“In the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby,” Spears told a Los Angeles judge last June. “But this so called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children.”

Now that she is expecting, Spears said she will be protecting her privacy in the coming months.

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me,” she wrote on Instagram.

Asghari celebrated their baby news on Instagram earlier this week, sharing a watercolor painting of a family of lions.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” he wrote in the caption. “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”